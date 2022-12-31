Apple Shutting Down Popular Weather App 'Dark Sky' Tomorrow

by

As a reminder, Apple says it will be shutting down Dark Sky on January 1, 2023. The popular weather app was already removed from the App Store in September and it will stop functioning for existing users starting tomorrow.

dark sky hand
Apple acquired Dark Sky in March 2020 and it has since incorporated many of the app's features into the preinstalled Weather app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Earlier this month, Apple shared a support document with information on how Dark Sky users can use the Weather app, which now offers "hyperlocal" forecasts, including next-hour precipitation, hourly forecasts for the next 10 days, high-resolution radar maps, and severe weather notifications.

To use Dark Sky features in the Weather app, your device must be updated to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, or macOS Ventura. Some of the features are currently only available in select countries, as outlined in a separate Apple support document.

Apple will also be shutting down Dark Sky's API for third-party weather apps on March 31, 2023 and introduced its own WeatherKit API as a replacement.

Tag: Dark Sky

Top Rated Comments

Pilot Jones Avatar
Pilot Jones
35 minutes ago at 08:11 am
Apple absorbing the very best of the best and still keeping their native solution mediocre is a crying shame. I know it’s just a weather app at the end of the day, but this is pretty horrible showing from Tim and co.

They should’ve just taken Dark Sky and rebranded it as Apple Weather with zero changes. That would’ve been an infinitely better solution to whatever the hell is going on right now.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
39 minutes ago at 08:07 am
Me: Salutes the best weather app of all time.

?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Number 41 Avatar
Number 41
38 minutes ago at 08:07 am
DarkSky was fantastic and gave you all the information you needed to know with one click (no scrolling, clicking through submenus, etc.).

The current Apple Weather is exponentially less intuitive and buries important info behind extra buttons.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
dk001 Avatar
dk001
31 minutes ago at 08:15 am
With all that Apple had to start with - Dark Sky - they managed to once again turn something well done into something not quite average.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacD Avatar
MacD
41 minutes ago at 08:05 am
If the weather app actually worked, I would be okay with this. But it always loads no data at launch. But DarkSky works fine, always.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
DiceMoney Avatar
DiceMoney
32 minutes ago at 08:14 am
Kind of sucks when these companies buy their competition to simply disable ot.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iphone 14 lineup

Apple Reportedly 'Seriously' Concerned About iPhone 14 Plus Sales, Looking to Reevaluate iPhone 15 Lineup

Wednesday December 28, 2022 7:36 am PST by
Apple is reportedly "seriously" concerned over the sales performance of the iPhone 14 Plus, the 6.7-inch non-Pro variant of the iPhone 14 lineup. As a result, it is considering ways to restrategize its iPhone lineup for next year. The iPhone 14 Plus is the newest addition to the iPhone lineup and replaces the 5.4-inch mini iPhone. The iPhone 14 Plus features the same design, cameras, and...
Read Full Article370 comments
Multi Display CarPlay 1

Apple Launching All-New CarPlay Experience in 2023 With These 5 Key Features

Wednesday December 28, 2022 9:58 am PST by
At WWDC 2022 in June, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with committed automakers including Acura,...
Read Full Article301 comments
Apple Chinese New Year 2023

Apple Releases Limited-Edition AirPods Pro in Celebration of Chinese New Year

Thursday December 29, 2022 6:57 pm PST by
In celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year on January 22, Apple has released limited-edition second-generation AirPods Pro with a Year of the Rabbit engraving through its online store and retail stores in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. 2023 will be the Year of the Rabbit on the Chinese calendar. The limited-edition AirPods Pro have a specially-designed rabbit engraving on the...
Read Full Article47 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

5 New iOS 16 Features Coming to Your iPhone in 2023

Saturday December 24, 2022 6:06 am PST by
Apple recently released iOS 16.2 with many new features. Now, attention turns to additional features coming to the iPhone in 2023. We've recapped five iPhone features that Apple has previously promised to launch or expand, such as an Apple Pay Later financing option and an Apple Card savings account for earning interest on Daily Cash. At least one feature listed below will be part of iOS...
Read Full Article
apple watch ecg wrist

Apple Watch Can Accurately Predict Stress Levels, Study Shows

Thursday December 29, 2022 9:16 am PST by
The Apple Watch can accurately predict stress levels, according to a study conducted by researchers at the University of Waterloo, Canada (via MyHealthyApple). Using the Apple Watch Series 6's ECG sensor, the researchers found that there was a close association between ECG data, including heart acceleration and deceleration capacity, and participants' reported stress levels at the time the...
Read Full Article68 comments
Apple Accessories Deals 2022 Anker

Deals: Anker Discounting Wide Selection of USB-C Chargers, Portable Batteries, and More

Tuesday December 27, 2022 8:40 am PST by
Anker is heading into the new year with even more sales on its best charging and power accessories, all of which can be found on Amazon. Below you'll find deals on USB-C cables, wall chargers, portable batteries, MagSafe-compatible wireless chargers, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article44 comments
Pro Display XDR Yella

Apple's Next External Display: Everything We Know About Key Features and Launch Date

Wednesday December 28, 2022 7:59 am PST by
Apple is rumored to be planning to launch an all-new external display within a matter of months, featuring a host of advanced capabilities that surpass the company's two existing monitors. The display, which is rumored to arrive in early 2023, is expected to sit somewhere between the $1,599 Studio Display and the $4,999 Pro Display XDR – but more exact information about the device's...
Read Full Article159 comments
iPad mini 6 orange BG

Kuo: Apple Planning to Launch New iPad Mini in Late 2023 or Early 2024

Tuesday December 27, 2022 5:28 am PST by
Apple is working on a new version of the iPad mini, with mass shipments expected to start towards the end of 2023 or in the first half of 2024, according to the latest information shared by TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In a series of tweets today, Kuo said a new processor/chip will be the main selling point of the new iPad mini, suggesting that the device will receive...
Read Full Article126 comments
HomePodandMini feature blue

Apple's HomePod Plans: What's in the Works for 2023 and Beyond

Wednesday December 28, 2022 3:05 pm PST by
Apple seems to be testing multiple different ideas for future feature additions for the HomePod smart speaker, so we thought we'd highlight all of the different speaker rumors that we've heard so far. At least one HomePod update is expected in 2023, though we may be waiting longer for some of the more fantastical functionality that we've seen rumored. Larger-Sized HomePod (2023) Apple in ...
Read Full Article162 comments