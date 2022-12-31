Apple Shutting Down Popular Weather App 'Dark Sky' Tomorrow
As a reminder, Apple says it will be shutting down Dark Sky on January 1, 2023. The popular weather app was already removed from the App Store in September and it will stop functioning for existing users starting tomorrow.
Apple acquired Dark Sky in March 2020 and it has since incorporated many of the app's features into the preinstalled Weather app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. Earlier this month, Apple shared a support document with information on how Dark Sky users can use the Weather app, which now offers "hyperlocal" forecasts, including next-hour precipitation, hourly forecasts for the next 10 days, high-resolution radar maps, and severe weather notifications.
To use Dark Sky features in the Weather app, your device must be updated to iOS 16, iPadOS 16, or macOS Ventura. Some of the features are currently only available in select countries, as outlined in a separate Apple support document.
Apple will also be shutting down Dark Sky's API for third-party weather apps on March 31, 2023 and introduced its own WeatherKit API as a replacement.
Top Rated Comments
They should’ve just taken Dark Sky and rebranded it as Apple Weather with zero changes. That would’ve been an infinitely better solution to whatever the hell is going on right now.
?
The current Apple Weather is exponentially less intuitive and buries important info behind extra buttons.