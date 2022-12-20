Apple Expands Self-Service Repair Program to Mac Desktops With M1 Chips and Studio Display

Apple today expanded its self-service repair program to include Mac desktops with Apple silicon, as noted by Jason Snell at Six Colors. Parts, tools, and repair manuals are now available for the iMac, Mac mini, and Mac Studio with the M1 series of chips in particular, and the Studio Display that launched alongside the Mac Studio.



Availability of parts for Mac desktops and the Studio Display appears to be limited to the U.S. for now, despite the program expanding to Belgium, France, Italy, Germany, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK earlier this month. Repair manuals for Mac desktops with Apple silicon and the Studio Display can be found on Apple's website.

Tool kits for Mac desktops and the Studio Display can be rented from Apple's self-service repair store for $49 each and must be returned after seven days.

The program first launched in the U.S. in April, providing customers with access to genuine Apple parts, tools, and manuals to complete do-it-yourself repairs of iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and third-generation iPhone SE models. The program was expanded in August to include MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models with the M1 series of chips.

Apple says the program is intended for individuals who are "experienced with the complexities of repairing electronic devices." For the "vast majority" of customers, Apple says visiting a "professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts" is the "safest and most reliable way to get a repair."