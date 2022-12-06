Apple Launches Self Service Repair Program in Europe

Apple today announced it has launched its self-service repair program in Europe, extending the program beyond the United States for the first time.



Customers in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK can now purchase genuine Apple parts, and consult repair manuals, through the Apple Self Service Repair Store. Apple says customers who wish to complete their own repairs will be able to perform many of the most common repairs for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineups, and Mac notebooks with Apple silicon.

To conduct a repair, customers will first need to review the repair manual for their product and the specific repair on Apple's support website. After, they'll be able to order the required parts and tools from the Self Service Repair Store and begin the repair. All the tools and parts offered in the store undergo "extensive testing to ensure the highest quality, safety, and reliability," Apple says.

While customers must order the parts needed for the repair, Apple will provide a $49 kit that includes all the essential tools required to conduct repairs for customers. The rental kit will be available to customers for one week before they're needed to be sent back to Apple and are shipped free of charge. This rental option offers flexibility to customers who may not want to fully own and purchase tools for just a single repair.

The program is part of Apple's efforts to "further expand access to repairs," according to the company. Still, Apple cautions that the "vast majority" of customers should still visit a professional repair provider, such as an Apple Store, to ensure their devices are repaired safely and reliably. Over the last three years, Apple has expanded its repair network, including over 3,000 Independent Repair Providers and more than 5,000 authorized service providers worldwide.

