Apple TV+ Series 'Severance' and 'Black Bird' Nominated for Golden Globe Awards

Apple TV+ series "Severance" and "Black Bird" have been nominated for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards, which will be presented on January 10, 2023. A few prominent cast members in each show have also received nominations.



Apple's streaming service landed six nominations in total:

Severance — Best Drama Series

Black Bird — Best Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Television Motion Picture

Adam Scott, Severance — Best Actor in Drama Series

John Turturro, Severance — Best Supporting Actor in Television Series

Taron Egerton, Black Bird — Best Actor in Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird — Best Supporting Actor in Television Limited Series/Motion Picture

"Severance" is a sci-fi thriller created by Dan Erickson and executive produced by Ben Stiller. The series revolves around a mysterious company named Lumon Industries, whose employees cannot recall any memories about their personal lives while they are at work. Likewise, once the employees leave the office, they cannot remember anything about the workplace. The series has been renewed for a second season.

"Black Bird" is a limited drama series created by Dennis Lehane. When a policeman's son is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum-security prison, he is offered an opportunity for a commuted sentence with no conditions by authorities in exchange for entering a maximum-security prison and befriending a suspected serial killer to get him to confess.

Apple TV+ has been nominated for Golden Globe awards in the past, including for series "Ted Lasso" and "The Morning Show." In both 2021 and 2022, "Ted Lasso" star Jason Sudeikis won a Golden Globe award for Best Television Actor in a Musical or a Comedy.