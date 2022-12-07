Latest macOS Beta Lets You Chime Your AirTags From Your Mac

With the latest macOS Ventura 13.1 beta, Apple has added the ability for users to chime their AirTags using the Find My app on their Mac.



Previously, Mac users could only get directions to their ‌AirTags‌ through the ‌Find My‌ app, meaning those who wanted an audible chime to more easily locate their AirTag would have to go to the ‌Find My‌ app on iPhone and iPad. ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.1 is expected to be released alongside iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 later this month. It brings support for an updated Home app architecture that improves performance for smart home devices and the new Freeform app.