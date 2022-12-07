Apple Music Sing Now Available in iOS 16.2 Release Candidate
The Apple Music Sing feature that Apple announced earlier this week is now available in the iOS 16.2, iPadOS 16.2, and tvOS 16.2 release candidates that were released this morning.
Designed as a karaoke feature, Apple Music Sing provides real-time lyrics that iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV users can sing along with.
Features include adjustable vocals for changing the volume of the original singer, real-time lyrics that move to the rhythm of the vocals, background vocal options, and a duet view for multi-singer tracks.
Apple has introduced more than 50 playlists that include songs, duets, choruses, and anthems ideal for use with Apple Music Sing.
Apple Music Sing can be used on the iPhone 11 and later, all iPad Pro models, the fourth-generation iPad Air and later, the ninth-generation iPad and later, the iPad mini and later, and the third-generation Apple TV 4K, which is the newest model. An Apple Music subscription is required to use Apple Music Sing, which is available worldwide.
