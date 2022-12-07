Apple Expanding 10-Minute 'Everyone' AirDrop Limit to All Users With iOS 16.2

With the launch of iOS 16.2, Apple is expanding an AirDrop limitation that was introduced in China with the launch of iOS 16.1.1. Going forward, AirDrop will be primarily restricted to Contacts Only, and the option to turn on AirDrop for "Everyone" will be limited to 10 minutes.



Right now, AirDrop has three options: "Receiving Off," "Contacts Only," and "Everyone." The current "Everyone" option allows users to receive files and photos from all other iPhone users that are in close proximity using AirDrop, but in iOS 16.2, it is changing to "Everyone for 10 Minutes."

With the change, "Everyone" can still be enabled to allow users to receive content from anyone, but it will switch off after a 10 minute period, reverting to "Contacts Only." The tweak will require users to explicitly activate AirDrop to receive files and photos from strangers.

Apple reportedly made this change in China in the iOS 16.1.1 beta after protestors in the country used AirDrop to spread anti-government material. Apple said that the feature was actually introduced in an effort to cut down on spam content spread in crowded areas like malls and airports.