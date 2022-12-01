Apple-1 Computer Hand-Numbered by Steve Jobs Expected to Fetch Over $375,000 at Auction

Apple-1 computers are the ultimate collector's item for Apple fans, and they often sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars due to their rarity. RR Auction is this month selling a functional Apple-1 computer that was hand-numbered by Steve Jobs, and the site expects the machine to fetch upwards of $375,000.



There were just 200 Apple-1 computers produced by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak back in 1976, and it is believed that only 60 to 70 remain. The Apple-1 that's up for auction is listed as #78. The machine was initially sold at auction in 2018 after it was restored to its original operational state by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen.

When it was sold in 2018, the buyer paid $375,000, so it could potentially go for even more this time around. At the current time, bids have reached $220,000.

This Apple-1 computer was restored to its original operational state by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen. A comprehensive, technical condition report prepared by Cohen is available to qualified bidders; he evaluated the condition of the unit as 8.5/10, and confirmed the computer's functionality in August 2022. The most remarkable aspect of this Apple-1 computer is that it is documented to be fully operational: the system was operated without fault for approximately eight hours in a comprehensive test.

There is a letter of authenticity that confirms Jobs' handwriting on the board, and it includes the original Apple-1, original Apple Cassette Interface, original operation manual, a surplus ASCII keyboard from the same time period, and an open frame Sanyo 4205 monitor.



Various Apple-1 computers that have surfaced on auction sites over the years have sold for between $130,000 and $815,000 depending on the history of the machine, the included components, and the condition. The auction for the #78 Apple-1 will end on December 15, 2022.