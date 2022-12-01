Apple Highlights Partnership With (RED) For World AIDS Day

For World AIDS Day today, Apple highlighted its long-standing partnership with (RED), which has raised more than a quarter of a billion dollars to combat AIDS since 2006, and is offering seven downloadable (RED) Apple Watch faces.



Since 2006, Apple-supported grants have helped to provide support for over 11 million people and distribute over 197 million HIV tests. They have also helped over five million HIV-positive mothers prevent passing the virus on to their children.



A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes to the Global Fund to fight AIDS and COVID-19. Eligible devices now include iPhone 14, ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus, iPhone SE, and Apple Watch Series 8, while accessories such as the Silicone Case with MagSafe for ‌iPhone 14‌ and ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus are also available in (PRODUCT)RED.

Seven downloadable Apple Watch faces allow users to show their support for (RED) and complement the PRODUCT(RED) Sport Loop, Sport Band, and Braided Solo Loop bands, according to Apple. Visit apple.com/product-red to download the custom watch faces and see the PRODUCT(RED) items available to buy from the Apple Store.



To raise visibility for World AIDS Day and the ongoing effort to eradicate HIV and AIDS, hundreds of ‌Apple Store‌ retail locations are marking the day with new window and product displays. The company is also spotlighting ways for customers to learn about AIDS in the App Store, Apple Books, Apple Music, and Apple TV app.