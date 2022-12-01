Apple Blocks Coinbase Wallet App From Sending NFTs Because of In-App Purchase Dispute

Popular NFT and cryptocurrency app Coinbase Wallet today said that Apple required an NFT-sending feature to be removed from the app due to an in-app purchase dispute. Apple's App Store review team apparently told Coinbase that the "gas fees required to send NFTs need to be paid through in-app purchase."



Apple wanted a cut of transactions, which Coinbase Wallet said is similar to Apple attempting to take a cut of fees for every email that's sent over the internet. Apple is asking for something that is not possible, because the in-app purchase system does not support cryptocurrency to begin with.

Apple’s claim is that the gas fees required to send NFTs need to be paid through their In-App Purchase system, so that they can collect 30% of the gas fee. — Coinbase Wallet (@CoinbaseWallet) December 1, 2022

Coinbase Wallet says that Apple would not approve an app update until the NFT-sending feature was disabled, and the removal of the functionality will make it more difficult for iPhone users who have an NFT to transfer the NFT to other wallets or gift an NFT to friends or family.

This is akin to Apple trying to take a cut of fees for every email that gets sent over open Internet protocols. — Coinbase Wallet (@CoinbaseWallet) December 1, 2022

The developers behind the app say that Apple has introduced profit-protecting policies that come at the expense of "developer innovation across the crypto ecosystem." Coinbase Wallet is hoping that this is a mistake and has tweeted an invitation to Apple to discuss the matter.