Apple Ditched Plan for $50 Apple Pencil With iPhone Support at the Last Minute, Claims Sketchy Rumor

by

Apple planned to introduce a new $49 Apple Pencil this year that was compatible with iPhones, but scrapped the plans at the last minute, claims a sketchy new rumor coming out of Asia.

apple pencil red
According to a Weibo post, shared on Twitter by DuanRui, Apple allegedly intended to release the new ‌Apple Pencil‌, codenamed "Maker" (or, more likely, "Marker") at its September 2022 event, and even went so far as to mass produce over one million units of the accessory, only to can its launch at the eleventh hour for unspecified reasons.

At $49, the unreleased ‌Apple Pencil‌ would have been significantly cheaper than the first-generation and second-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌ models, which are priced at $99 and $129, respectively.

To cut costs, the device allegedly lacked pressure sensing technology or a rechargeable battery, and instead utilized an onboard chip to power the stylus through the iPad or iPhone screen, similar to how Samsung's S-Pen stylus works.

Unfortunately, the source of the ‌Apple Pencil‌ rumor has no track record, so the claims need to be taken with a large pinch of salt. Furthermore, this isn't the first time we've heard rumors of an Apple Pencil being developed to work with iPhones, none of which have come to fruition.

Still, a battery-less ‌Apple Pencil‌ would pair well with the latest tenth-generation ‌iPad‌, which comes with a USB-C port and requires an ungainly $9 Lightning dongle to work with the first-generation ‌Apple Pencil‌. Again though, why Apple would kill plans for an accessory that had entered mass production is unclear.

If it really was a thing, and so many units were manufactured by Apple, then past history would suggest some units will eventually be leaked. Would you welcome an ‌Apple Pencil‌ for ‌iPhone‌? Let us know in the comments.

Tags: Apple Pencil Guide, DuanRui
Related Forum: iPad Accessories

Top Rated Comments

mystery hill Avatar
mystery hill
10 minutes ago at 03:46 am
$50 was the intended price for the case that holds the pencil.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
akbarali.ch Avatar
akbarali.ch
1 minute ago at 03:54 am
Yes, there are times during conversation/discussion with peers I feel like if I had a pencil or something I would've drawn things to explain them better. I use my finger which is very bad for writing/drawing on such a small area.

And yes, Samsung made the write decision to include one with their phone. Its neat.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bmac89 Avatar
bmac89
14 minutes ago at 03:42 am
$50 Apple accessory… LOL yeah right! ?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JamonBull Avatar
JamonBull
11 minutes ago at 03:45 am
A “sketchy” rumour indeed…
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

Walmart November Deals Hero 2

Walmart Reveals Black Friday Plans With Week-Long Sales Starting Today

Monday November 21, 2022 8:35 am PST by
Retailers have been waiting longer and longer to reveal their specific plans for the week of Black Friday, now that the shopping event begins as early as October and most companies focus on "early Black Friday" deals first. Today, we've finally got more information from Walmart and all the official Black Friday discounts you can expect to shop this week. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner ...
Read Full Article9 comments
General Black Friday Deals 2022 Blue

All the Apple Black Friday Deals You Can Get Right Now

Saturday November 19, 2022 8:00 am PST by
Last week was jam-packed with early Black Friday deals, and now that the shopping holiday is right around the corner, we're going back through all of the best sales you might have missed over the past week and updating as prices change and new deals arrive. As with all holiday shopping, there's no guarantee that better prices won't come around later in the season, but if you want to shop early,...
Read Full Article50 comments
accessories for black friday lights

Apple Black Friday Accessory Sales Include Year's Best Prices on AirTag, MagSafe Chargers, and Official iPhone 14 Cases

Sunday November 20, 2022 10:07 am PST by
Even though we're still a few days out from Black Friday, early sales are in full swing this weekend. Today we're tracking an all-time low price on the AirTag 4-Pack, multiple discounts across the official iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro MagSafe case lineup, and solid deals on Apple's MagSafe Charger accessories. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a...
Read Full Article10 comments
Best Buy November Deals Hero

Best Buy Reveals Black Friday Plans With Sitewide Sales Available Now

Tuesday November 22, 2022 3:49 pm PST by
Following in the footsteps of Target and Walmart, Best Buy this week detailed its plans for the Black Friday shopping holiday and its schedule looks a lot like other retailers. In terms of sales, Best Buy has the expected list of TVs, appliances, video games, computers, streaming devices, and more. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a...
Read Full Article14 comments
new airpods lineup black friday

Best Black Friday AirPods Deals Available Now

Tuesday November 22, 2022 10:01 am PST by
Although we've been tracking Black Friday deals for a few weeks now, the shopping holiday is officially kicking off this week and we're highlighting the best sales for each of Apple's product lines. In this article, you'll find the best Black Friday sales on AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors....
Read Full Article15 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 for iPhone Expected to Launch in December With These 8 New Features

Wednesday November 16, 2022 8:32 am PST by
Apple plans to release iOS 16.2 in December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and a report about the update enabling 5G support in India. The update remains in beta testing for now, with many new features and changes already uncovered. iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the...
Read Full Article41 comments
phill leaves twitter 2

Apple Executive Phil Schiller Deactivates Twitter Account

Sunday November 20, 2022 8:55 am PST by
Apple's Phil Schiller, responsible for Apple events and the App Store, has deactivated his Twitter account following recent developments on the platform. Schiller often used his account to promote new Apple products, services, software, and initiatives and interact with customers. As noted on Twitter by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, however, Schiller's account no longer exists. The account had...
Read Full Article761 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature

These U.S. States Will Let You Add Your Driver's License to Your iPhone

Tuesday November 22, 2022 1:42 pm PST by
Earlier this year, Apple launched a feature allowing residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age. As we wait for IDs in the Wallet app to expand to additional U.S. states, here is everything you need to know about how the feature ...
Read Full Article