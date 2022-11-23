What Apple Product Are You Most Thankful For?

With the Thanksgiving holiday set to take place in the United States tomorrow, we thought we'd ask MacRumors readers about their preferred Apple products, both from 2022 and earlier.



What Apple product are you most thankful to have? Is it the Apple Watch with its health tracking features, or the iPhone that keeps you in touch with friends and family? Is it the AirPods Pro and their noise canceling technology?

Do you love the HomePod mini with its Apple Music integration, the Apple TV for bringing you your favorite content, or the Mac for getting work done? Let us know what Apple product you rely on most in the comments below.

Beyond what you already own, what are you planning to get in 2023, and what are you most looking forward to?

Happy Thanksgiving to those who celebrate the holiday from all of us here at MacRumors.