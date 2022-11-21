Apple Device Analytics Contain Identifying iCloud User Data, Claim Security Researchers

by

A new analysis has claimed that Apple's device analytics contain information that can directly link information about how a device is used, its performance, features, and more, directly to a specific user, despite Apple's claims otherwise.

appleprivacyad cleaned
On Twitter, security researchers Tommy Mysk and Talal Haj Bakry have found that Apple's device analytics data includes an ID called "dsId," which stands for Directory Services Identifier. The analysis found that the dsId identifier is unique to every iCloud account and can be linked directly to a specific user, including their name, date of birth, email, and associated information stored on ‌iCloud‌.


On Apple's device analytics and privacy legal page, the company says no information collected from a device for analytics purposes is traceable back to a specific user. "iPhone Analytics may include details about hardware and operating system specifications, performance statistics, and data about how you use your devices and applications. None of the collected information identifies you personally," the company claims.

In one possible differentiator, Apple says that if a user agrees to send analytics information from multiple devices logged onto the same ‌iCloud‌ account, it may "correlate some usage data about Apple apps across those devices by syncing using end-to-end encryption." Even in doing so, however, Apple says the user remains unidentifiable to Apple. We've reached out to Apple for comment.

Apple has historically taken a hard stance on user privacy, repeatedly claiming it believes privacy is a "fundamental human right." Apple's privacy claims have been under increasing scrutiny in recent months, with the company now facing a class action lawsuit accusing it of tracking users without their consent.

Tag: Apple Privacy

Top Rated Comments

gpat Avatar
gpat
45 minutes ago at 01:31 am

can be linked directly to a specific user, including their name, date of birth, email, and associated information stored on iCloud

Doesn't mean it IS linked. Context is everything and it’s only a guess at this stage. It’s a nothing story at this point.
You can't be serious.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
solq Avatar
solq
40 minutes ago at 01:36 am
I always turn off device analytics. There's no reason to upload personal usage data to Apple, especially as it can increase your exposure to security issues.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
madmin Avatar
madmin
45 minutes ago at 01:31 am
More reports like this are coming out lately, while Apple keeps quiet. They should probably do an announcement to clarify exactly what they do and don't do and what (if anything) has changed, for the sake of openness.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
WiiDSmoker Avatar
WiiDSmoker
37 minutes ago at 01:38 am

I always turn off device analytics. There's no reason to upload personal usage data to Apple, especially as it can increase your exposure to security issues.
Really should be off by default if Apple actually cares about privacy instead of saying they care about privacy.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
hacky Avatar
hacky
27 minutes ago at 01:49 am

can be linked directly to a specific user, including their name, date of birth, email, and associated information stored on iCloud

Doesn't mean it IS linked. Context is everything and it’s only a guess at this stage. It’s a nothing story at this point.

Where does it say that Apple are linking a persons id and details to the cloud?
You really can't be serious. The fact alone that IT IS identifiable is problem from the privacy perspective. If you don't understand that, you don't understand the privacy at all.

If I would record cars passing by some point while keeping information about
- registration plate
- rest of the car
- cell phone number of all phones passing by at the same time

while censoring the actual face in the photo. That's the similar thing like this case. Would you call it good privacy? With all these information gathered, you are able to link cars to people pretty reliably.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
h3ysw5nkan Avatar
h3ysw5nkan
36 minutes ago at 01:39 am
I have been debating this and have it on and off for a long time now.

From now on, I will turn it off for good.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.2 for iPhone Expected to Launch in December With These 8 New Features

Wednesday November 16, 2022 8:32 am PST by
Apple plans to release iOS 16.2 in December, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and a report about the update enabling 5G support in India. The update remains in beta testing for now, with many new features and changes already uncovered. iOS 16.2 introduces a number of new features, including Apple's new whiteboard app Freeform, two new Lock Screen widgets for Sleep and Medications, the...
Read Full Article38 comments
Target November Deals 1

Target Reveals Black Friday Plans With Week-Long Sales Starting November 20

Friday November 18, 2022 7:58 am PST by
We're just one week away from Black Friday, and today Target has decided to share a sneak peek of what shoppers can expect online and in stores next week. This includes the typical range of Black Friday sales, like TVs and streaming devices, as well as a few Apple products. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Target. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small...
Read Full Article15 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Blue Feature

iPhone 15 Pro Rumored to Have These Exclusive Features as Apple Pushes Customers Towards Higher-End Models

Friday November 18, 2022 9:42 am PST by
While we're still around 10 months away from Apple introducing the iPhone 15 lineup, rumors already suggest that the higher-end Pro models will have even more exclusive features than usual compared to the standard models next year. In September, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that strong sales of iPhone 14 Pro models would likely encourage Apple to increase differentiation between the iPhone 15...
Read Full Article163 comments
General Black Friday Deals 2022 Blue

All the Apple Black Friday Deals You Can Get Right Now

Saturday November 19, 2022 8:00 am PST by
This week was jam-packed with early Black Friday deals, and now that we're just seven days away from the shopping holiday, we're going back through all of the best sales you might have missed over the past few days. As with all holiday shopping, there's no guarantee that better prices won't come around later in the season, but if you want to shop early this weekend these are the best deals you...
Read Full Article38 comments
Top 5 Apple Devices Overdue and Update Feature 1

Top 5 Apple Devices Overdue an Update

Saturday November 19, 2022 7:00 am PST by
Several Apple devices are now over 18 months old, and with new hardware that could bring valuable improvements to them on the horizon, much of it already existing in other devices, there are five important products that seem to be overdue an update. While some devices like the Pro Display XDR and HomePod mini are arguably also due an update, there are at least five main Apple devices that...
Read Full Article142 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Display Two Times Brighter Feature

12 Time-Saving iPhone Tips to Make You a More Efficient User

Friday November 18, 2022 4:29 am PST by
If you're looking to cut down on the amount of time you spend performing certain actions on your iPhone, there's usually a solution hidden in Apple's mobile operating system. Here are 12 quick iOS tips that once you start using will make you a lot more time-efficient in the long run. This article assumes you're using an iPhone running iOS 16, but some of these tips will work on iPad and...
Read Full Article68 comments
iPhone 14 vs iPhone 15 Feature

iPhone 15 Redesign Tops Users' Wish Lists, But 'Mini' Form Factor Still Has Its Fans

Friday November 18, 2022 7:09 am PST by
Users still want a "mini" form factor iPhone, but a complete redesign is the most-desired feature from the iPhone 15 lineup, according to a survey conducted by SellCell. SellCell asked over 2,500 iPhone users in the United States to gather its data. The most popular Apple device to buy over the holiday period this year is the iPhone, with 37.4 percent of survey respondents planning to buy...
Read Full Article96 comments
maxresdefault

Video: Mac Desktop Accessories Worth Checking Out

Friday November 18, 2022 1:22 pm PST by
Every so often, MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera updates his desk with new Mac-centric products that help improve his workflow as he records and edits videos for the site. Dan has just shared a 2022 desk update over on the MacRumors YouTube channel, highlighting all kinds of new desk accessories that you might want to check out for your own setup. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel ...
Read Full Article33 comments