Apple Hit With Class Action Alleging It Tracks Users Despite Privacy Assurances

by

Apple is facing a proposed federal class action alleging that it records users' mobile activity without their consent and despite privacy assurances, in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act, reports Bloomberg.

appleprivacyad cleaned
In a lawsuit filed by New York citizen and iPhone 13 owner Elliot Libman, Apple is accused of "utterly false" assurances that users are in control of what information they share when they use its stock iPhone apps.

Specifically, the class action claims that Apple mobile device options to disable the sharing of device analytics and opting out of settings such as "Allow Apps to Request to Track" do nothing to stop Apple from continuing to collect data relating to users' browsing and activity for monetization purposes. From the complaint:

Apple records, tracks, collects and monetizes analytics data—including browsing history and activity information — regardless of what safeguards or "privacy settings" consumers undertake to protect their privacy. Even when consumers follow Apple's own instructions and turn off "Allow Apps to Request to Track" and/or "Share [Device] Analytics" on their privacy controls, Apple nevertheless continues to record consumers' app usage, app browsing communications, and personal information in its proprietary Apple apps, including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV, Books, and Stocks.

To back up its allegations, the complaint cites a recent Gizmodo report covering the work of security researchers at the software company Mysk. Earlier this month, researchers Tommy Mysk and Talal Haj Bakry claimed to have found evidence that the analytics control and anti-tracking settings have no obvious effect on Apple's data collection in the above stock apps.

For example, according to the researchers, the App Store app continually harvested a wealth of usage data in real time, including user taps, apps searched for, viewed ads, and how long a user looks at any given app. Along with these details, Apple is also allegedly able to gather details typical of device fingerprinting methods, including ID numbers, device model, screen resolution, installed keyboard languages, and internet connection type.

In another example, the Mysk researchers said the Stocks app sent Apple a user's list of watched stocks, stocks viewed or searched for (including timestamps), as well as a record of news articles viewed in the app. This information was said to be sent to a web address via a transmission separate from the iCloud communication necessary to sync user data across devices.

"Opting-out or switching the personalization options off did not reduce the amount of detailed analytics that the app was sending," Mysk told Gizmodo. "I switched all the possible options off, namely personalized ads, personalized recommendations, and sharing usage data and analytics."


The researchers uncovered these findings using a jailbroken ‌iPhone‌ running iOS 14.6. Notably, while the team discovered similar ‌iPhone‌ activity on a non-jailbroken phone running iOS 16, the data was encrypted and it was therefore not possible to determine exactly what it contained. This limitation has not prevented the findings from instigating a lawsuit, however.

"Through its pervasive and unlawful data tracking and collection business, Apple knows even the most intimate and potentially embarrassing aspects of the user's app usage — regardless of whether the user accepts Apple's illusory offer to keep such activities private," reads the complaint. We've reached out to Apple for comment and will update this article if we hear back.

Tags: Apple Lawsuits, Apple Privacy

Top Rated Comments

MJaP Avatar
MJaP
39 minutes ago at 05:07 am
I always got the feeling that Apple were no more trustworthy as far as data COLLECTION was concerned than Google or Meta or any other technology behemoth. The only difference with Apple is they like to keep all that information (and the market power that comes with it) to themselves rather than sell it on to whoever waves a large sum of cash in front of them.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsorcery Avatar
macsorcery
47 minutes ago at 04:59 am
good. let's stop Meta's student before it surpasses the Master.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
wanha Avatar
wanha
41 minutes ago at 05:04 am
Will be very interesting to see how this case unfolds.

If nothing else, we should get a lot more clarity on Apple's true practices on privacy and data collection.
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tufapshakur Avatar
tufapshakur
42 minutes ago at 05:04 am
Apple is transparent and honest and I trust them 100%. This kind of opportunism is intolerable.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JM Avatar
JM
25 minutes ago at 05:21 am

Unlikely. My prediction is that it will get settled out of court with NDAs so nobody will know anything.
Such privacy from a privacy focused company! ?
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
july142 Avatar
july142
43 minutes ago at 05:03 am
I agree..... I don't want to be tracked apple, but I love your products...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

AirPods 3 New Firmware Feature

Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro 1 and AirPods Max

Thursday November 10, 2022 12:01 pm PST by
Apple today introduced new 5B58 firmware for the AirPods 2, the AirPods 3, the original AirPods Pro and the AirPods Max, up from the 4E71 firmware that was released back in May. Apple released the 5B58 firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 earlier this week. Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, but the company...
Read Full Article216 comments
early black friday yellow

Best Early Black Friday Deals on Apple TV 4K, AirPods, iPad, MagSafe, More

Friday November 11, 2022 11:04 am PST by
Although we're still two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, we've begun seeing many solid deals arrive on Apple products, like the early Black Friday discounts we shared on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this post, we're focusing less on a specific device and more on Apple in general, with early holiday discounts hitting Apple TV 4K, iPad, AirPods Pro, MagSafe accessories, and more. N...
Read Full Article26 comments
top stories 12nov2022

Top Stories: iPhone 15 Rumors, iOS 16.2 Beta 2 Changes, and More

Saturday November 12, 2022 6:00 am PST by
Things are starting to wind down for 2022, though we're not quite there yet with a few more items still on Apple's plate including iOS 16.2, which is proceeding through beta testing with some new features and tweaks. Looking further into the future, we're expecting plenty of news for 2023 with the iPhone 15 naturally being the flagship launch for the year, and we're already hearing a decent...
Read Full Article25 comments
iPhone trade in

Apple Slashes Trade-In Values for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and More

Thursday November 10, 2022 8:55 am PST by
Apple this week lowered its trade-in values for select iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple Watch models in the United States, resulting in customers receiving less money for their existing devices heading into the holiday shopping season. Macs have some of the most significant trade-in value reductions, with the iMac Pro now fetching up to $600 versus up to $1,150 previously and the MacBook Pro now ...
Read Full Article167 comments
AitTag New Firmware

Apple Releases Firmware Update for AirTags

Thursday November 10, 2022 1:48 pm PST by
Apple today released a new firmware update designed for its AirTag item trackers, with the firmware featuring an updated build number of 2A24e, up from the 1A301 firmware that was released back in April. Apple does not provide release notes for AirTag updates, so we do not know what's new in this update. It is not possible to force an AirTag update, as it's something that's done...
Read Full Article66 comments
iOS 16

Apple Releases iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 With Bug Fixes

Wednesday November 9, 2022 10:02 am PST by
Apple today released iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1, minor bug fix updates that that come two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.1, an update that added support for iCloud Shared Photo Library, Matter, Live Activities, and more. The iOS 16.1.1 and iPadOS 16.1.1 updates can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 16.1.1...
Read Full Article91 comments
macbooks holidays candy

Best Early Black Friday Deals on MacBook Pro and MacBook Air

Thursday November 10, 2022 10:57 am PST by
We're two weeks out from Black Friday on November 25, but as is well known, Black Friday shopping is more of a month-long event rather than a singular day. Because of this, we're already tracking numerous all-time low deals that you can get on Apple's MacBook Pro and MacBook Air lineup today, and that's what we're focusing on in this article. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some...
Read Full Article10 comments