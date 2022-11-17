Apple Shares Deadlines for Ordering Gifts in Time for the Holidays

Alongside its Black Friday promotion announcement, Apple today also released its holiday shipping guide in the United States and other countries that outlines deadlines for customers looking to order gifts for arrival by December 24.



As we noted yesterday, shipping estimates for iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max have already slipped past Christmas in the U.S. after Apple issued a shipment warning about those models. Production of ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max has been hampered due to to COVID-19 restrictions at the Foxconn factory where the devices are primarily assembled.

All of Apple's other main products remain available for Christmas delivery at this time, with the earliest other deadlines in the U.S. being November 30 for iPad mini and third-generation AirPods.

Customers looking to order AirTags will need to do so by December 9 if they wish to have them engraved or December 14 without engraving, while most other products are expected to be readily available with orders through December 21 arriving in time for Christmas. Customers in areas with Apple Stores may even be able to order for in-store pickup or two-hour delivery as late as Christmas Eve.

Apple may update the deadlines on this page in the coming weeks as it assesses product availability, so it pays to keep an eye on it and ensure you order in plenty of time to receive your items in time for the holidays.

Apple's extended return policy is also now in effect, allowing items purchased in most countries between November 4 and December 25 to be returned through January 8, 2023. Select countries have a longer window with items purchased between November 4 and January 6 able to be returned through January 20, 2023.