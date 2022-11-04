Apple's Extended Return Policy Now in Effect for 2022 Holiday Shopping Season

Apple today announced that its extended return policy is now in effect for the holiday shopping season. The policy applies to most products that Apple sells, including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, AirPods, HomePod mini, and more.



In the United States, Canada, the UK, Australia, and select other countries, most items purchased between November 4, 2022 and December 25, 2022 may be returned through January 8, 2023:

Items purchased at the Apple Online Store that are received between November 4, 2022 and December 25, 2022, may be returned through January 8, 2023. Please note that all other terms and conditions provided in the Apple Online Store Sales and Refunds Policy are still applicable with respect to such items purchased. Items purchased by carrier financing are not eligible for extended returns and are subject to the Standard Return Policy. All purchases made after December 25, 2022 are subject to the Standard Return Policy.

In a few other countries like Italy, Spain, and Japan, there is a longer extended return policy in effect, with most items purchased between November 4, 2022 and January 6, 2023 eligible for return through January 20, 2023.

More details are available on Apple's returns and refunds page.