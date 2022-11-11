Video: Testing Continuity Camera With Belkin's iPhone MagSafe Mount

by

Apple with macOS Ventura and iOS 16 introduced a new feature called Continuity Camera, which is designed to allow you to use an iPhone as a webcam for your Mac. This is enabled through special mounts, and Apple partnered with Belkin for an official Continuity Camera accessory.

The Belkin ‌iPhone‌ Mount with MagSafe for Mac Notebooks is available from Apple for $30, though it's backordered until December and difficult to get. It's the only official Continuity Camera mount so far, though you can find some knockoffs and other versions on Amazon.

Belkin's mount basically attaches to an ‌iPhone‌ using ‌MagSafe‌, and then a lipped stand on the back folds out. The stand fits right over the edge of a Mac notebook like a MacBook Pro or a MacBook air, and it puts the ‌iPhone‌ in the ideal position to capture video.

You can use the mount in landscape or portrait orientation, with portrait showing a bit less of the background behind you. The camera activates automatically when your ‌iPhone‌ is mounted to your Mac and an app like FaceTime is opened up.

It's a super simple accessory that's probably overpriced, but it does work well. The ‌iPhone‌ camera is leagues better than what you get on a Mac, even Apple's newest Macs, so it's worth it if you do a lot of video calls.

Continuity Camera has extra features like Center Stage support to keep you in frame if you move around, Portrait Mode for blurring the background, Studio Light for focusing the light on you, and a Desk View that shows what's on your desktop by taking advantage of the Ultra Wide camera.

You can also use the Belkin mount as a kickstand for the ‌iPhone‌ when it's not attached to the Mac, and it also serves as a PopSocket alternative.

Have you tried the Belkin ‌iPhone‌ Mount and Continuity Camera? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Top Rated Comments

TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
32 minutes ago at 10:13 am
I’m afraid to try it. I feel like it’s going to scratch my MacBook Pro ?.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
calvin2006 Avatar
calvin2006
25 minutes ago at 10:20 am
It works great. It won't scratch your display due to the material used for the piece that holds it on the display. I use it for FaceTime Video calls as well as to hold my iPhone 14 Pro Max when filming videos on my phone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
19 minutes ago at 10:26 am

It works great. It won't scratch your display due to the material used for the piece that holds it on the display. I use it for FaceTime Video calls as well as to hold my iPhone 14 Pro Max when filming videos on my phone.
Did you try it on Midnight MacBook Air?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
twocents Avatar
twocents
16 minutes ago at 10:30 am
This is definitely my favorite feature released with Ventura. The jump in camera quality reminds me of when our neighbors upgraded to the first HD tvs on the block!

The magnets in the Belkin mount are delightfully strong and the finger ring makes it worth having attached to my phone regularly. Great stuff
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mattb19us Avatar
mattb19us
10 minutes ago at 10:35 am

Did you try it on Midnight MacBook Air?
Yes. No scratches. I've been using it heavily for the past two weeks of travel
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mozumder Avatar
mozumder
36 minutes ago at 10:09 am
They probably could have made a holder with MagSafe power for long video conferences.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
