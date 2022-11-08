Apple Launches New 'Ask Apple' Interactive Q&A Session for Developers

Apple today announced a new session of its "Ask Apple" feature that is designed to let developers get help with app development from Apple engineers and experts. Apple debuted Ask Apple in October, and is now introducing a second week that runs from November 14 to November 18.



With Ask Apple, developers are able to get information on implementing new features that were added in iOS 16 such as Live Activities and Dynamic Island.

Developers can ask Apple team members questions through Q&As in Slack or in 25 minute one-on-one "office hour" sessions. Apple evangelists, engineers, and designers are available to developers, with office hours focused on creating apps that take advantage of the latest technologies.

Ask Apple is a free program with registration available to all members of the Apple Developer Program and the Apple Developer Enterprise Program. Signups for Ask Apple are available on Apple's developer website.