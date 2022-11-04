Apple Launches 2022 Holiday Gift Guide
Apple today announced the launch of its 2022 Holiday Gift Guide and seasonal content across its services.
Starting today, Apple's annual Holiday Gift Guide is available via its website to help customers choose appropriate gifts more easily. Simultaneously, Apple Store locations around the world will provide personalized support for holiday shopping, gift recommendations, and delivery and pickup options. Apple also highlighted its trade-in values, carrier deals, free engravings, financing options, device setup assistance, and extended returns policy.
Alongside the Holiday Gift Guide, Apple pointed out the premiere of "Spirited" on Apple TV+ later this month, a Christmas musical comedy starring Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell, and the Carols Covered and Classical Carols Covered playlists on Apple Music.
Top Rated Comments
If you want a phone -> buy an iPhone.
If you want a PC -> buy an iPad
If you want a watch -> buy an Apple Watch.
You are welcome.