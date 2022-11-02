QMS VRR Support Coming to Apple TV 4K to Prevent Blackouts When Changing Content Frame Rate
Initial reviews of the new Apple TV 4K highlighted that Apple will add support for Quick Media Switching Variable Refresh Rate (QMS VRR) via a software update to tvOS.
QMS VRR prevents momentary blackouts that occur when switching between content playing in different frame rates. As TechCrunch highlights, users who already have the "Match Content" setting for frame rates turned on may already be familiar with this, "since it happens almost any time you start streaming an actual show or movie from most apps." From The Verge's Apple TV 4K review:
The third-gen Apple TV 4K has another bit of future proofing up its sleeve: later this year, a software update will add support for what's known as QMS VRR. This enables compatible TVs to switch between different frame rates without any black screens or noticeable picture interruptions. How many TVs work with QMS VRR, you ask? Well, zero at the moment. But you'll start seeing them hit the market next year; stay tuned for more news about this feature at CES. I've never been that bothered by the short flicker when changing frame rates, but I won't miss it, either.
It is worth noting that QMS VRR does not prevent blackouts when switching between color spaces or HDR content. The new video quality feature is set to be added via a software update to tvOS. It is not clear if the feature will also come to the second-generation Apple TV 4K, but it could make sense since that device introduced support for high-framerate HDR content up to 60 fps and HDMI 2.1 last year.
Popular Stories
iOS 16.2, the next major update to the iOS 16 operating system, can be expected to launch in mid-December alongside iPadOS 16.2, reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today in his Power on newsletter outlining expectations for the remainder of 2022. The first beta of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 was released for developers and public beta testers last week, so it's still early to...
Apple is not planning to announce any new Macs in the remainder of this year, with all planned releases expected to take place in the first quarter of 2023, including updated versions of the MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and the Mac Pro, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today.
Writing in his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said Apple has decided to wait until next year to announce new Macs,...
Contrary to rumors that Apple will announce new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered with the yet to be announced M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in November, a new rumor has suggested Apple will instead release the new laptops next year.
According to a post from the account "yeux1122" on the Korean blog Naver, citing a supply chain source, the updated 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will ...
Apple today added refurbished M2 MacBook Air models to its online store, offering the machines at a discounted price for the first time. The M2 MacBook Airs first launched in July, and refurbished models have not previously been available.
There are several variants available with different configurations and colors, but the base model MacBook Air with M2 chip, 8-core GPU, 8-core GPU, 8GB...
Apple could be considering a return of the iconic backlit Apple logo on future MacBook models, if a newly published patent is anything to go by.
Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash Once a common sight in coffee shops everywhere, the glowing emblem of an Apple logo featured on the lids of many Mac laptops launched in the early 2000s, but its demise in 2015 could turn out to be relatively...
Tuesday November 1, 2022 2:06 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple plans to mark several 2013 and 2014 iMac models as obsolete at the end of this month, the company said in a memo obtained by MacRumors.
In the memo, Apple said the 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMac from Late 2013, the Mid 2014 21.5-inch iMac, and the Retina 5K 27-inch iMac from late 2014 will be marked as obsolete on November 30, 2022. When marked as an obsolete product, the iMacs will no...
October is drawing to a close with plenty to talk about in terms of new hardware and software releases from Apple, while we're also looking ahead with iOS 16.2 and future hardware.
Read on below for all of the details on everything Apple released this week, including our early hands-on look at Apple's new iPads, plus a rumor about Apple's biggest-ever iPad and more! iOS 16.1 Released:...
Top Rated Comments