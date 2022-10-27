Apple's Services Earned $78B in Fiscal 2022, Up $10B Year Over Year

by

Apple's services category, which encompasses the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, AppleCare, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, iCloud+, and more, earned a total of $78 billion in revenue in fiscal 2022, according to today's earnings results for the fourth fiscal quarter of the year.

The services category earned $19 billion during the quarter, up almost a billion from the $18 billion earned in the year-ago quarter. Services overall earned $10 billion more in 2022 than in 2021, with Apple seeing strong growth. Services subscribers have increased significantly, with Apple reporting more than 900 million paying subscribers, up 155 million since last year.

Apple earlier this week said that it is going to increase the price of ‌Apple TV+‌ and ‌Apple Music‌, with individual ‌Apple Music‌ subscriptions increasing by $1 and ‌Apple TV+‌ subscriptions increasing by $2.

Apple One Bundles have also increased in price by $2 to $3, with Apple blaming the ‌Apple Music‌ price hikes on licensing fees and the ‌Apple TV+‌ increase on its growing catalog of content.

46 minutes ago at 01:59 pm
$10B increase year over year only for services? Damn no wonder they raise the price of their services and Apple One, they must be ruined
9 minutes ago at 02:37 pm
Apple gives you value, but they definitely will not compromise on profit, they’ve been that way for as long as I can remember.
4 minutes ago at 02:42 pm

Services overall earned $10 billion more in 2022 than in 2021, with Apple seeing strong growth.
No wonder they had to introduce gambling-ads.
36 minutes ago at 02:10 pm

$10B increase year over year only for services? Damn no wonder they raise the price of their services and Apple One, they must be ruined
Exactly what I was about to say. Apple sure is hurting and is not being greedy at all.
34 minutes ago at 02:12 pm

$10B increase year over year only for services? Damn no wonder they raise the price of their services and Apple One, they must be ruined
The company that is hurting in the big 3 (Meta, Google, and Apple) is Meta…karmic justice IMHO…

Long time coming…corporate greed and ignoring ethics can only get you so far…
