Apple Details macOS Ventura and iOS 16 Continuity Camera Feature

by

Apple has detailed macOS Ventura's and iOS 16's new Continuity Camera feature in a recently published support document, offering details, instructions, and tips for the feature.

continuity camera
Continuity Camera is a new feature in ‌macOS Ventura‌ that allows users to use an iPhone as a webcam on their Mac. Continuity Camera works wirelessly or wired in FaceTime, Zoom, and other apps. With Continuity Camera, users will get video directly from their ‌iPhone‌ camera, which has significantly better quality than the built-in camera on Macs.

Continuity Camera also allows users to use different effects from their iPhones. For the first time on Mac, for example, users can use the Wide Camera on the ‌iPhone‌ to enable Center Stage. Studio Light, Portrait mode, and Desk View, which simultaneously shows a user's desk and face, are also available.

To attach an ‌iPhone‌ to a MacBook, users can purchase a new Belkin iPhone mount that attaches an ‌iPhone‌ to the top bezel of a MacBook. The mount retails for $29.95 and is available on Apple's online store.

According to the support document, users will need an ‌iPhone‌ running ‌iOS 16‌ or later and a Mac with ‌macOS Ventura‌ to use Continuity Camera. Additionally, users must be signed into the same Apple ID on both devices with two-factor authentication enabled, and Bluetooth or Wi-Fi must also be enabled.

Related Roundup: macOS Ventura
Related Forum: macOS Ventura

Top Rated Comments

Nicole1980 Avatar
Nicole1980
33 minutes ago at 07:13 am
All this because they were too cheap to put decent built-in cameras in their laptops or iMacs
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
34 minutes ago at 07:12 am
I cannot think of a single thing that would make me hang my phone off the back of my laptop.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
33 minutes ago at 07:12 am
Is it weird that I don't plan on using this feature at all?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vjpulp Avatar
vjpulp
15 minutes ago at 07:30 am
I would argue that this feature is being marketed completely wrongly.
It should not be used for laptops or iMacs (which already have a webcam), but mainly targeted for owners of Mac Minis, Mac Studios, Mac Pros, etc. who use a third party screen and have no or an old webcam. These are the real beneficiaries of this feature.
I for one have an LG 5K Screen hanging on my Mac Studio and will definitely use it.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
syklee26 Avatar
syklee26
31 minutes ago at 07:15 am
This concept is stupid. Apple doesn't have resources to engineer better camera integration?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
vegetassj4 Avatar
vegetassj4
27 minutes ago at 07:19 am
They should let the cameras in the iPhone vibrate again and call it Autotwerk, or maybe iTwerk mode.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.1 for iPhone Launching on Monday With These 8 New Features

Thursday October 20, 2022 7:34 am PDT by
As expected, Apple today confirmed in a press release that iOS 16.1 will be released on Monday, October 24 alongside iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura. iOS 16.1 includes at least eight new features for iPhone users, such as iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities support in third-party apps on the App Store, along with several bug fixes. Below, we have recapped everything new in iOS 16.1...
Read Full Article89 comments
Mark Your Calendars Merged

Mark Your Calendar: iOS 16.1 Release, New iPad Pro Launch, and More Coming Up

Sunday October 23, 2022 11:08 am PDT by
The next two weeks will be fairly busy for Apple, with multiple new product launches, software releases, and more expected over that time. Below, we have recapped five key dates coming up for Apple so that you can mark your calendar accordingly. Key dates to remember:Monday, October 24: Apple confirmed that iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura will be released on October 24, and it's...
Read Full Article73 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature

Gurman: Apple Silicon Mac Pro Testing Ramping Up, New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini to Launch Within Months

Sunday October 23, 2022 5:57 am PDT by
Apple is planning to debut several new Macs over the next several months, including new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is continuing work on the first Apple silicon Mac Pro, with the company reportedly ramping up testing of the device internally. The high-end Mac desktop is said to...
Read Full Article267 comments
m2 mac mini screen feature

New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini With M2 Pro Chips Likely to Launch in November

Friday October 21, 2022 6:52 am PDT by
With this week's announcements of new iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV models out of the way, attention now turns to the Mac. Rumors suggest Apple plans to launch new high-end MacBook Pro and Mac mini models with M2 series chips later this year. In his newsletter this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the initial version of macOS Ventura launching on Monday, October 24 will include support for...
Read Full Article283 comments
top stories 22oct2022

Top Stories: New iPad Pro, iPad, Apple TV, and More Announced

Saturday October 22, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Largely in line with expectations, we saw a number of Apple product updates this week via press release with the iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV. All three products are available to order now with launches coming over the next couple of weeks. We also got official confirmation of release dates for macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16, while we're still expecting some Mac-related updates before the end...
Read Full Article16 comments
anker cube 1

Apple Now Selling Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Cube, Twelve South 5-Foot iPad Stand and More

Friday October 21, 2022 1:34 pm PDT by
Apple today added several new accessories to its online store, debuting popular products from brands like Anker, Mophie, and Twelve South. The new Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a MagSafe-certified charging accessory that can charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once. Priced at $150, the Anker Cube is available in Apple retail stores as of right now, and it should soon be...
Read Full Article101 comments
new app store ads today tab

Apple Announces More Ads Coming to App Store Starting Next Week

Saturday October 22, 2022 6:51 am PDT by
In an email to developers this week, Apple announced that app-related ads will begin appearing in the App Store's main Today tab and in a "You Might Also Like" section at the bottom of individual app listings starting Tuesday, October 25, in all countries except China. All ads in the App Store have a blue background and an "Ad" icon. "With a Today tab ad, your app can appear prominently on...
Read Full Article424 comments