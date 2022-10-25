Apple Details macOS Ventura and iOS 16 Continuity Camera Feature

Apple has detailed macOS Ventura's and iOS 16's new Continuity Camera feature in a recently published support document, offering details, instructions, and tips for the feature.



Continuity Camera is a new feature in ‌macOS Ventura‌ that allows users to use an iPhone as a webcam on their Mac. Continuity Camera works wirelessly or wired in FaceTime, Zoom, and other apps. With Continuity Camera, users will get video directly from their ‌iPhone‌ camera, which has significantly better quality than the built-in camera on Macs.

Continuity Camera also allows users to use different effects from their iPhones. For the first time on Mac, for example, users can use the Wide Camera on the ‌iPhone‌ to enable Center Stage. Studio Light, Portrait mode, and Desk View, which simultaneously shows a user's desk and face, are also available.

To attach an ‌iPhone‌ to a MacBook, users can purchase a new Belkin iPhone mount that attaches an ‌iPhone‌ to the top bezel of a MacBook. The mount retails for $29.95 and is available on Apple's online store.

According to the support document, users will need an ‌iPhone‌ running ‌iOS 16‌ or later and a Mac with ‌macOS Ventura‌ to use Continuity Camera. Additionally, users must be signed into the same Apple ID on both devices with two-factor authentication enabled, and Bluetooth or Wi-Fi must also be enabled.