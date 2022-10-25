Facebook Accuses Apple of 'Undercutting Others' With App Store Guidelines on Boosted Posts

by

Alongside the launch of iOS 16.1, Apple updated its App Store Guidelines to clearly state that apps such as Facebook that offer "boosts" for posts and other ad content must use in-app purchases for these features. Facebook parent company Meta is not happy with Apple's guideline tweak, and in a statement to The Verge, said that Apple is creating policies to bolster its own business while undercutting others.

Facebook Feature

"Apple continues to evolve its policies to grow their own business while undercutting others in the digital economy. Apple previously said it didn't take a share of developer advertising revenue, and now apparently changed its mind. We remain committed to offering small businesses simple ways to run ads and grow their businesses on our apps."

Facebook allows companies and individuals to pay to "Boost" a post that is performing well, getting it in front of more potential viewers and customers. Prior to the guideline update, Apple said multiple times that digital content sold within apps must be sold through in-app purchases, but Facebook has not followed that rule.

When boosting a post in the Facebook app for iOS, in-app purchase is not required. A boosted post is paid for through a credit card, debit card, PayPal, or a bank account, which means Apple is not getting a cut of the money that businesses and advertisers pay to Facebook. Instagram also uses direct purchase, but other social media networks like Twitter and TikTok use in-app purchases for similar post boosting features.

Facebook and Instagram have used the same direct purchase option for boosts for years, and Apple has let Meta get away with it. The Wall Street Journal, in fact, detailed the private dispute between Apple and Meta over the issue back in August.

While Apple had rules surrounding digital purchases prior to the revamped guidelines, the new wording calls out boosted posts specifically, though the text is listed at the bottom of a rule about ad management apps that do not display ads themselves.

"Advertising Management Apps: Apps for the sole purpose of allowing advertisers (persons or companies that advertise a product, service, or event) to purchase and manage advertising campaigns across media types (television, outdoor, websites, apps, etc.) do not need to use in-app purchase. These apps are intended for campaign management purposes and do not display the advertisements themselves. Digital purchases for content that is experienced or consumed in an app, including buying advertisements to display in the same app (such as sales of "boosts" for posts in a social media app) must use in-app purchase."

An Apple spokesperson confirmed to The Verge that Apple previously had a clear guideline requiring digital goods and services to use in-app purchases, but there was no explanation on why Apple has tweaked the wording of the guideline, nor why Facebook has not been made to comply.

"For many years now, the App Store guidelines have been clear that the sale of digital goods and services within an app must use In-App Purchase. Boosting, which allows an individual or organization to pay to increase the reach of a post or profile, is a digital service -- so of course In-App Purchase is required. This has always been the case and there are many examples of apps that do it successfully."

It is unclear if the guideline changes implemented yesterday represent Apple taking a firmer stance against Facebook and Instagram, but if Apple does start taking a cut of boosted posts, Facebook will likely pass the added cost along to the individuals and businesses that use the boost feature.

Tag: Facebook

Top Rated Comments

macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
44 minutes ago at 05:31 pm

Um... WOW.

The Apple toll booth continues. This is why I don't use any of this damned apple fruit company services.

Typing this from an Android phone that I have full access to my directory to. While working on a legacy 27-inch iMac. Shudder!
Mark?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
scheinderrob Avatar
scheinderrob
45 minutes ago at 05:30 pm
if facebook is complaining about something, the other party is doing something right
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ? Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?
39 minutes ago at 05:37 pm
Why does Facebook still exist in this world? Facebook is only good at one thing. Invading Your Privacy! Stay Away!!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
39 minutes ago at 05:37 pm

Nice

to see you here also cook
Your comment would landed better if you had used "Tim".


Also, if you had properly uppercased the proper name, "Cook".
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TomMcIn Avatar
TomMcIn
42 minutes ago at 05:33 pm
If Facebook and their ilk are complaining about BS boosts to articles, they can try being honest. Have used Apple for ages and glad to be clear of the Droid scams.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JM Avatar
JM
41 minutes ago at 05:35 pm
I gave up trying to understand this about halfway through, but it’s easy enough to just think Facebook is in the wrong. Their business is to suck up user data without explicit consent.

Wahhhh Facebook.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16 Live Activities Sports MLB

Here Are All the Apps That Have Added Live Activities and Dynamic Island Support for iOS 16.1

Monday October 24, 2022 1:15 pm PDT by
The iOS 16.1 update that was released today introduces support for Live Activities, a new type of lingering Lock Screen notification that lets you track information in real time. Live Activities are visible primarily on the Lock Screen, but if you have an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max, they also show up in the Dynamic Island. Developers are beginning to implement support for Live Activities, and...
Read Full Article102 comments
General iOS 16 Feature Yellow

iOS 16.1 for iPhone Launching on Monday With These 8 New Features

Thursday October 20, 2022 7:34 am PDT by
As expected, Apple today confirmed in a press release that iOS 16.1 will be released on Monday, October 24 alongside iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura. iOS 16.1 includes at least eight new features for iPhone users, such as iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities support in third-party apps on the App Store, along with several bug fixes. Below, we have recapped everything new in iOS 16.1...
Read Full Article89 comments
Mark Your Calendars Merged

Mark Your Calendar: iOS 16.1 Release, New iPad Pro Launch, and More Coming Up

Sunday October 23, 2022 11:08 am PDT by
The next two weeks will be fairly busy for Apple, with multiple new product launches, software releases, and more expected over that time. Below, we have recapped five key dates coming up for Apple so that you can mark your calendar accordingly. Key dates to remember:Monday, October 24: Apple confirmed that iOS 16.1, iPadOS 16.1, and macOS Ventura will be released on October 24, and it's...
Read Full Article73 comments
iPadOS 16 Header

Apple Releases iPadOS 16 With Stage Manager, Weather App, Desktop-Class Apps and iOS 16 Features

Monday October 24, 2022 9:59 am PDT by
Alongside iOS 16.1, Apple today released iPadOS 16.1, with the update coming after several months of beta testing. This is the first version of iPadOS 16 that has been available for Apple's tablets, as iOS 16 was released on its own back in September. iPadOS 16 was delayed in order for improvements to be added to the Stage Manager feature. The iPadOS 16.1 update can be downloaded on eligible ...
Read Full Article163 comments
14 vs 16 inch mbp m2 pro and max feature

Gurman: Apple Silicon Mac Pro Testing Ramping Up, New MacBook Pro and Mac Mini to Launch Within Months

Sunday October 23, 2022 5:57 am PDT by
Apple is planning to debut several new Macs over the next several months, including new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is continuing work on the first Apple silicon Mac Pro, with the company reportedly ramping up testing of the device internally. The high-end Mac desktop is said to...
Read Full Article268 comments
Ventura Macs Feature Yellow

Apple Releases macOS Ventura With FaceTime Handoff, Continuity Camera, Stage Manager, New Apps and More

Monday October 24, 2022 10:00 am PDT by
Apple today released macOS 13 Ventura, the latest version of the operating system designed to run on Macs. macOS Ventura comes after several months of beta testing and feature refinements, and it is compatible with the 2017 iMac and later, the iMac Pro, the 2018 and later MacBook Air, the 2017 and later MacBook Pro, the 2019 and later Mac Pro, the 2018 and later Mac mini, and the 2017 MacBook. ...
Read Full Article332 comments
top stories 22oct2022

Top Stories: New iPad Pro, iPad, Apple TV, and More Announced

Saturday October 22, 2022 6:00 am PDT by
Largely in line with expectations, we saw a number of Apple product updates this week via press release with the iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV. All three products are available to order now with launches coming over the next couple of weeks. We also got official confirmation of release dates for macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16, while we're still expecting some Mac-related updates before the end...
Read Full Article16 comments
USB C Over Lightning Feature

EU Gives Final Approval to Law That Will Force iPhone to Switch to USB-C

Monday October 24, 2022 4:53 am PDT by
The European Union today gave final approval to legislation that will force technology companies like Apple to switch to USB-C across a wide range of devices. Outlined in an official press release, the European Council today gave the European Parliament's common charger directive approval, finalizing the legislative procedure that will make a USB-C port mandatory across a wide range of...
Read Full Article266 comments
Apple One Apps Feature 2

Apple Increasing Pricing of Apple Music, Apple TV+, and Apple One

Monday October 24, 2022 9:06 am PDT by
Apple today announced pricing increases for several of its services, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, and the Apple One bundles that include those services. Apple Music is increasing in price by $1 for individual users and $2 for the family plan, while Apple TV is increasing in price by $2. All Apple One prices will also rise accordingly, according to information obtained by 9to5Mac. Full...
Read Full Article447 comments