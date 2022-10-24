Apple Updates App Store Review Guidelines Around Matter, NFTs and More
With the release of iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16.1, Apple is updating the App Store review guidelines that are provided to developers who create apps for iPhones and iPads.
Apple is now requiring that apps provide the App Review team with full access to an app, with an active demo account or demo mode for apps that include account-based features. The change will make it easier for app reviewers to investigate all of the parameters of an app.
The guidelines now ban any concepts that attempt to capitalize or profit from "recent or current events, such as violent conflicts, terrorist attacks, and epidemics." With the Matter smart home standard now integrated into iOS, apps that support Matter must use Apple's support framework for Matter to initiate pairing.
Notably, the update prevents apps from using NFTs (non-fungible tokens) to bypass in-app purchase rules. Apple's guidelines say that apps can sell NFTs and related services using the in-app purchase system, but apps that are designed to allow users to view NFTs cannot use NFT ownership as a mechanism to unlock features or functionality within an app. NFT browsing apps are allowed, but cannot include buttons, links, or other calls to action for purchasing mechanisms other than in-app purchase.
The App Store guidelines also prevent music from iTunes and Apple Music previews from being used for entertainment value, and allow apps to facilitate cryptocurrency transactions so long as the functionality is only offered in countries where the app has appropriate licensing.
Apple's full App Store guidelines can be found on the Apple Developer website.
Popular Stories
As expected, Apple today confirmed in a press release that iOS 16.1 will be released on Monday, October 24 alongside iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura.
iOS 16.1 includes at least eight new features for iPhone users, such as iCloud Shared Photo Library and Live Activities support in third-party apps on the App Store, along with several bug fixes. Below, we have recapped everything new in iOS 16.1...
With this week's announcements of new iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV models out of the way, attention now turns to the Mac. Rumors suggest Apple plans to launch new high-end MacBook Pro and Mac mini models with M2 series chips later this year.
In his newsletter this week, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said the initial version of macOS Ventura launching on Monday, October 24 will include support for...
Apple today added several new accessories to its online store, debuting popular products from brands like Anker, Mophie, and Twelve South. The new Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe is a MagSafe-certified charging accessory that can charge the iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at once.
Priced at $150, the Anker Cube is available in Apple retail stores as of right now, and it should soon be...
Largely in line with expectations, we saw a number of Apple product updates this week via press release with the iPad Pro, iPad, and Apple TV. All three products are available to order now with launches coming over the next couple of weeks.
We also got official confirmation of release dates for macOS Ventura and iPadOS 16, while we're still expecting some Mac-related updates before the end...
A quick search on Twitter reveals that Walmart faces numerous requests to accept Apple Pay on a daily basis, but the big-box retailer still does not accept the iPhone's tap-to-pay service at its over 4,700 stores across the United States.
Walmart has instead committed to its own payments service called Walmart Pay, available through the Walmart app on the iPhone. Instead of using NFC...
Apple is planning to debut several new Macs over the next several months, including new MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and Mac Pro models, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his latest "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is continuing work on the first Apple silicon Mac Pro, with the company reportedly ramping up testing of the device internally. The high-end Mac desktop is said to...
While we noted yesterday that Apple had cut prices on refurbished units of some older iPad models alongside the introduction of updates for the iPad Pro and iPad lines, the company also reduced refurbished prices for some other product lines that did not see updates.
Most notably, Apple has cut prices on its refurbished 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips,...
In an email to developers this week, Apple announced that app-related ads will begin appearing in the App Store's main Today tab and in a "You Might Also Like" section at the bottom of individual app listings starting Tuesday, October 25, in all countries except China. All ads in the App Store have a blue background and an "Ad" icon.
"With a Today tab ad, your app can appear prominently on...