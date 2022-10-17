New iPad Pro and Other Releases Just Days Away: Recapping the Latest Rumors

Rumors suggest that these final two weeks of October will be busy for Apple, with new iPad Pro models, a trio of software releases, and more expected. Below, we've recapped the latest information regarding Apple's upcoming announcements.

iPad Pro: Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects updated 11-inch and 12.9-inch models of the iPad Pro to be announced "in a matter of days." New features rumored for the device include the same M2 chip as in the MacBook Air and MagSafe wireless charging support. No major design changes are expected.

Given that Apple apparently does not plan to hold an October event this year, the new iPad Pro models and other releases will likely be announced with Apple Newsroom press releases. In addition, Apple's software engineering chief Craig Federighi and marketing chief Greg Joswiak will likely discuss iPadOS 16 and macOS Ventura when they speak with tech columnist Joanna Stern at the WSJ Tech Live event on Tuesday, October 25.