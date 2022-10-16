Apple Announces Spatial Audio Support for Five Mercedes-Benz Vehicles
Apple and Mercedes-Benz today announced that native support for Apple Music's spatial audio feature with Dolby Atmos is rolling out to select Mercedes-Benz vehicles worldwide, including the latest Mercedes-Maybach, EQS, EQS SUV, EQE, and S-Class models.
As noted by The Verge, spatial audio requires a Mercedes-Benz vehicle with a Burmester 3D or 4D sound system, which can cost thousands of dollars extra.
Apple Music has been available directly through the MBUX infotainment system in newer Mercedes-Benz vehicles since last year. Spatial audio provides an immersive surround-sound listening experience that makes it sound like the music is all around you. Spatial audio launched last year on Apple devices like the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, and now the feature is available natively in a car for the first time.
"Spatial Audio is revolutionizing the way artists create and fans listen to music, and it's an experience that is impossible to explain in words; you have to hear it for yourself to appreciate it," said Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, in a press release. "Together with Mercedes-Benz, we now have even more opportunities to bring wholly immersive music to our subscribers all over the world."
Popular Stories
iOS 16 adds native support for the Dvorak keyboard layout on the iPhone, providing users with an alternative to the standard QWERTY layout. The newly added option was noted by @aaronp613 and others back in July, but the feature stayed largely under the radar until it was highlighted this week by Ars Technica and The Verge.
Dvorak was designed to make two-handed typing faster and more...
Tuesday October 11, 2022 6:39 am PDT by Sami Fathi
In a few weeks, Apple will release iOS 16.1 for all compatible iPhones, marking the first major update to the iOS 16 operating system since its public release in September.
With iOS 16.1, Apple is bringing several new changes, features, and bug fixes to iPhone users. We've highlighted five noteworthy changes below. iOS 16.1 is currently still in beta testing with developers and public beta...
While it looks increasingly likely that Apple will not be holding an October event this year, the company still has a lot on its agenda this month, with multiple new product launches and software releases expected over the coming weeks.
With the iPhone 14 Plus launch in the rearview mirror, we have recapped what else to expect from Apple through the remainder of October below.
iPadOS 16...
Apple is reportedly working on a new version of the Messages app that could be released alongside its mixed-reality headset next year.
Twitter leaker known as "Majin Bu" today claimed that Apple is working on a completely new version of iMessage, featuring a new home view, chat rooms, video clips, and more. The app purportedly offers "new chat features in AR" and, as such, it "should" be...
Google has now rolled out all of the promised Lock Screen widgets for its iPhone apps, including the Google app, Gmail, Google Maps, Chrome, Google News, and Google Drive.
The rollout was completed today with two Lock Screen widgets for Maps, following five widgets for the Google app that were released on Wednesday. In version 233.0 of the Google app, the widgets include the following...
Apple next year is planning to enter a new product category, launching its first mixed reality headset. Rumors indicate that the upcoming headset will support both AR and VR technology, and that it will have features that will outshine competing products. Render created by Ian Zelbo based on rumored information With the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, Apple's hardware and software led it to...
Thursday October 13, 2022 1:15 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has criticized Apple's pricing strategy by claiming that the tech giant typically "charges as much as it can" for hardware, whereas Meta will take a different approach by selling products like its new $1500 AR/VR headset at a "break even" price point, or in some cases even a loss (via Business Insider).
In a podcast interview following the launch of Meta's new "Quest ...
Now that Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has ended, many of the week's best sales have expired. However, we're tracking two Apple products that remain at their best-ever prices even after the end of the event, including the Apple Watch Series 8 and iPad mini 6.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small ...
Saturday October 15, 2022 10:44 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Apple will announce new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models in "a matter of days," respected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman said today in his latest Power On newsletter. The new 11-inch and 12.9-inch models, codenamed J617 and J620, will be the first update to the higher-end iPad since April 2021, where both models gained the M1 chip and a new 12.-9-inch mini-LED display. For their...
Apple last Friday introduced the iPhone 14 Plus, a new 6.7-inch device that replaces the prior-generation iPhone 13 mini. The iPhone 14 Plus marks the first time that Apple has sold a more affordable larger-screened iPhone that is not classified as a "Pro" model since the company started debuting four smartphones at a time.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. MacRumors ...
Top Rated Comments
Rather...Bring it to only the elite rich subscribers all over the world....
I hope we one day find a cure to help people suffering from these quality of life affecting problems.
Apple, could you help speed up the researchers find a cure? I think you would get many new Apple Music subscribers and AirPod customers. :)
Tough choice.