Apple Music Coming to Mercedes-Benz MBUX Infotainment System

Mercedes-Benz has announced that Apple Music integration is coming to its MBUX infotainment system, starting with C-Class, S-Class, and EQS models.



‌Apple Music‌ will integrate directly into Mercedes-Benz's MBUX infotainment system. Users simply need to link their online "Mercedes me" account to their vehicle, and then ‌Apple Music‌ subscribers will have access to its full library of more than 75 million songs, curated playlists, radio stations, and more.

Drivers can make requests using the "Hey Mercedes" voice command or tap on the display to play songs, albums, playlists, or radio stations.

‌Apple Music‌ integration will be available in MBUX to new C-Class and S-Class owners starting this month, and to EQS owners later this summer. Existing C-Class and S-Class owners with the latest generation of MBUX will also be able to get ‌Apple Music‌ integration via an over-the-air update later this year.

Mercedes-Benz follows other automakers such as Porsche in adding ‌Apple Music‌ integration, totally separate to Apple CarPlay, directly in vehicle infotainment systems. Other new Apple-integrated features, such as time-synced lyrics and Apple Podcasts, also began to emerge on vehicles late last year.