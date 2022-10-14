Level Lock+ Smart Lock With Home Key Support Launches in Apple Retail Stores

One of the Wallet features introduced in iOS 15 last year was support for home keys, which lets users add digital keys for compatible HomeKit door locks to the Wallet app on their iPhone and Apple Watch.

level lock appleImages via @james_dombro

Few third-party smart home locks support home key yet, but today, Apple retail stores are stocking popular smart home accessory maker Level's first home key compatible smart lock, the Level Lock+.

Available to begin with in a satin nickel color, with a matte black model arriving soon, the Lock+ system is an updated version of its existing HomeKit-compatible Level Lock - Touch Edition which includes support for key cards.

With the addition of home key support, Lock+ users can take advantage of their Apple device's NFC connectivity to quickly unlock their home by simply bringing their device close to the lock.


After being added as an accessory in the Home app, the Lock+ can function in Express Mode, which allows you to unlock the door just by holding your ‌iPhone‌ or Apple Watch near the lock, or alternatively it can be set up to require Face ID or your passcode after holding your device near the lock.

The new Lock+ with home key support comes with a strike plate, CR2 battery, six screws, two keys, two key cards, and a long bolt cap. Priced at $329.95, Level Lock+ is only available in Apple retail stores for now, but a listing on Apple's online store is expected to arrive on October 21, when the matte black edition will also be available to order.

Top Rated Comments

erikkfi Avatar
erikkfi
26 minutes ago at 11:34 am
A horseless carriage? No one's ever going to want that.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mnsportsgeek Avatar
mnsportsgeek
16 minutes ago at 11:45 am
I like the basic design, but that's expensive for a door lock.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
GMShadow Avatar
GMShadow
12 minutes ago at 11:48 am
You know, I'd have considered this for my parents as a gift...then I saw the $329.95 tag in the second photo.

A Schlage deadbolt is like $30.

Are enough people really gonna spend $330 on a door lock in this economy to make stocking this worth it?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
applejacksandmilk Avatar
applejacksandmilk
14 minutes ago at 11:47 am
I love how we have an energy crisis and a climate crisis and with inflation and people’s money not going as far and people having to spend more for heating and gas and food that we are just converting our entire lives to tech and things that require energy and being connected and also expensive to replace when a battery dies or it becomes obsolete or a company decides to stop supporting something. We’ve gone from convenience to burden. We are replacing things that used to last 30 years with things they last 5. Im tired of it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Arsenikdote Avatar
Arsenikdote
12 minutes ago at 11:48 am
Does anyone have experience with this company and their products? I used Lockitron way back in the day and I would say our results were mixed at best. I was hoping to pick up the Schlage lock since the new one is HomeKit/Key compatible but stock has been an issue for a while. It is also much larger than this one and utilizes a keypad on the outside which I don't need. I will likely just wait for the Schlage unless there are a lot of good experiences with this company?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HobeSoundDarryl Avatar
HobeSoundDarryl
9 minutes ago at 11:52 am
$329.95??? Man, HomeKit must have margin to the moon. Here's the old-fashioned deadbolt with 4.5 stars from over 6K ratings on Amazon...



I know it's a monumental nuisance to carry a key and use it- how did all the generations before ours get by without HomeKit locks???- but one could buy 22 of this type or only 1 of the other.

I like convenience as much as the next guy... and I'm not exactly cheap (I paid WAYYYYYYYY up for a loaded Mac Studio Ultra)... but this seems more like robbery for anyone willing to be robbed.

The irony is that probably when you buy enough of those for the various doors in a typical home and you pay up for the typical mix of up-to-date Apple goodies, there's probably little cash (or non-vital organs) left over for the bandits to steal. ;)

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
