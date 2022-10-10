Apple Releases watchOS 9.0.2 With Fixes for Microphone Issues, Spotify Streaming Interruptions, and More

Alongside iOS 16.0.3, Apple today also released watchOS 9.0.2 with several bug fixes for Apple Watch users. The update addresses high-profile bugs related to Spotify streaming issues and microphone interruptions for Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra users, as well as a few other bugs.

This update includes improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch. - Interruptions to streaming audio on Spotify

- Snooze alarm notifications continue after the alarm is deleted for AssistiveTouch users

- Incomplete syncing of Wallet and Fitness data for newly paired Apple Watch

- Audio from microphone interrupted for some Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra users

watchOS ‌9.0.2 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌‌.