Apple Releases watchOS 9.0.2 With Fixes for Microphone Issues, Spotify Streaming Interruptions, and More
Alongside iOS 16.0.3, Apple today also released watchOS 9.0.2 with several bug fixes for Apple Watch users. The update addresses high-profile bugs related to Spotify streaming issues and microphone interruptions for Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra users, as well as a few other bugs.
This update includes improvements and bug fixes for your Apple Watch.
- Interruptions to streaming audio on Spotify
- Snooze alarm notifications continue after the alarm is deleted for AssistiveTouch users
- Incomplete syncing of Wallet and Fitness data for newly paired Apple Watch
- Audio from microphone interrupted for some Apple Watch Series 8 and Ultra users
watchOS 9.0.2 can be downloaded for free through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.
To install the new software, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it needs to be placed on a charger, and it needs to be in range of the iPhone.
Popular Stories
Earlier this year, Apple launched a feature allowing residents of participating U.S. states to add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age.
As we wait for IDs in the Wallet app to expand to additional U.S. states, here is everything you need to know about how the feature ...
Rumors suggest that Apple still has several new devices that are coming before the end of the year, including a range of Macs and iPads. It's not looking like we're going to get an October event in 2022, but refreshes are coming soon, probably via press release. If you're planning to buy a Mac or an iPad, make sure to check out our list to know what's safe to pick up now and what's not.
iPad ...
One of iOS 16's most praised features comes at the cost of draining battery life, according to recently published Apple support documents.
The feature, known as "keyboard haptics," is optional in iOS 16 and allows users to get physical feedback via slight vibrations upon the touch of each key, confirming that it was pressed much like keyboard sounds. The feature is a useful addition to the...
Back in May, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that a new Apple TV would be released in the second half of 2022. Last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman also said that a new Apple TV was "getting closer" and "could potentially launch this year."
With a new version of the Apple TV potentially on the horizon, here are four rumored features and changes for the streaming box.
Faster chip: Gurman said...
Apple today provided developers with a new beta firmware update for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max. The new beta has a version number of 5B5040c.
Apple has been providing beta updates for the AirPods since the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, and the firmware is limited to developers who can download it from the Developer Center. Installing the...
The first week of October has passed, and while we're expecting to see a number of hardware and software launches from Apple in the coming weeks, there's no sign of a media event in the works.
This week also saw the launch of the iPhone 14 Plus, the last member of the iPhone 14 lineup to become available following last month's introduction. We're also looking forward to operating system...
Apple's new A16 Bionic chip in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max costs $110 to produce, making it over 2.4× as costly as the A15 chip in iPhone 13 Pro models released last year, according to a Nikkei Asia report.
The A16's higher cost is likely due in part to the chip being manufactured based on TSMC's 4nm process, while the A15 is a 5nm chip. iPhone chips could continue to increase in ...
Google today announced the launch of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones, which will directly compete with the iPhone 14 lineup, plus it debuted the Pixel Watch, an Apple Watch competitor. MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera was at Google's event, and he was able to get some hands-on time with the new devices to give us a look at how they measure up to Apple's latest product lineup.
Subscrib ...
Apple is no longer expected to host an event this month, despite plans to unveil a host of new devices including new iPad and Mac models, according to recent reports.
In recent months, Apple has been expected to hold an event in October to announce a range of products that did not receive any stage time during the company's iPhone 14 unveiling event last month. In a recent newsletter, Bloombe...
Top Rated Comments
I’m glad that Apple was able to fix the microphone issues on the Series 8 Apple Watch with just a software update