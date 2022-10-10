Apple Releases iOS 16.0.3 With Fixes for Notification Delays, CarPlay Microphone Levels, and More

Apple today released iOS 16.0.3, a minor bug fix update that comes a few weeks after the launch of the iOS 16 operating system. The iOS 16.0.3 update follows iOS 16.0.2, software that addressed a number of launch day bugs on the iPhone 14 models.



The iOS 16.0.3 update can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to Apple's release notes, the iOS 16.0.3 update addresses a number of bugs that iPhone users have run into over the course of the last few weeks.

This update provides bug fixes and important security updates for your iPhone including the following: - Incoming call and app notifications may be delayed or not delivered on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

- Low microphone volume can occur during CarPlay phone calls on iPhone 14 models

- Camera may be slow to launch or switch between modes on iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max

- Mail crashes on launch after receiving a malformed email

The CarPlay bug caused iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users to experience low volume levels when attempting to make a hands-free phone call in a vehicle. The issue caused the person making the call to sound quiet or far away when speaking, making them difficult to hear.

The camera issue saw some users reporting delays of up to four or five seconds before the Camera app began working after launch in some cases.

There has also been a persistent display flickering issue, which causes some ‌iPhone‌ owners who upgraded to ‌iOS 16‌ to see flickering in dark spots on the display when the ‌iPhone‌ is at low brightness, but it's unclear whether that issue is addressed in this update.

iOS 16.0.3 will likely be followed by iOS 16.1, which is set to be released alongside iPadOS 16.1 in the near future.