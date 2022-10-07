Forgot to Pre-Order an iPhone 14 Plus? Apple Store Pickup Available Today at Most Locations

Apple's iPhone 14 Plus launched today in markets around the world, coming a full three weeks after the other models in the ‌iPhone 14‌ family became available, and four weeks since ‌iPhone 14‌ pre-orders began.

Online orders of all ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus configurations on Apple's website have shipping estimate delays into next week, but for customers who forgot to pre-order the ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus or simply decided to wait, the good news is that same-day or next-day pickup will be an option at many Apple Stores around the world.



As of writing, Apple's online stores in the United States and Canada haven't yet been updated to show pickup availability, but shortages aren't expected and there is unlikely to be much variation state by state. Meanwhile across the pond, all ‌iPhone 14‌ Plus colors and configurations are available for Apple Store pickup today in countries including France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

To order a product with ‌Apple Store‌ pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com or in the ‌Apple Store‌ app, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP or postal code, choose an available ‌Apple Store‌ location, select a pickup date, and select a 15-minute check-in window. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number may be required upon pickup.

‌iPhone 14‌ Plus models may also be available for walk-in customers at ‌Apple Store‌ locations with sufficient inventory, but availability can't be guaranteed. Walk-in customers may be placed into a separate queue with lower priority upon arrival to the store.

The ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ Plus is meant for customers who want a larger ‌iPhone‌ without all the features of Apple's high-end models, but pre-order demand for the new model has reportedly not reached the highs that Apple anticipated. The ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌ Plus, like the ‌‌iPhone 14‌‌, features the same chip as the iPhone 13 Pro, camera improvements, and other minor enhancements. Reviewers called the ‌iPhone 14‌ an "‌iPhone‌ 13S," noting the little improvements and changes compared to its predecessor.