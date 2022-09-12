Kuo: iPhone 14 Plus Pre-Orders Worse Than iPhone 13 Mini, Product Strategy 'Fails'
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen "bad" pre-order results, indicating that Apple's positioning of the two new standard models may have failed, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
In his latest post on Medium, Kuo explained that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have seen "neutral" and "good" pre-order results compared to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Delivery wait times of more than four weeks may indicate good demand for the new high-end devices. It is apparently "unclear" whether Apple will increase shipment forecasts of its Pro models, but there is a "growing" chance that it will cut orders of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, which currently account for around 45 percent of the entire lineup's shipments.
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are expected to be in stock in retail stores on their launch dates, "reflecting lackluster demand." As it stands, Kuo says that the pre-order results for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are worse than those of the third-generation iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 mini. He noted that Apple cut orders of both the third-generation iPhone SE and the iPhone 13 mini in the first half of 2022 due to low demand.
If demand for the two standard models do not improve, Apple may cut iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus orders as soon as November. Suppliers who are not major beneficiaries of Apple's iPhone 14 Pro models will likely see the start of declining revenue in September and October as a result.
For iPhone 14 Plus, in particular, the "pre-order result is significantly lower than expected." As a model that effectively replaces the "mini" form factor in the latest iPhone lineup, with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch display sizes now being the only options, Kuo said that "Apple's product segmentation strategy for standard models fails this year."
All four of the iPhone 14 models were announced by Apple last week and have been available to pre-order since September 9. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are set to launch on Friday, September 16, and the iPhone 14 Plus will launch on Friday, October 7.
Popular Stories
Friday September 9, 2022 9:20 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Garmin has reacted to Apple's new rugged Apple Watch Ultra, saying in a tweet following the iPhone 14 and Apple Watch event that it measures battery life in "months" and "not hours," promoting its latest Enduro 2 watch for athletes.
While the Apple Watch Ultra has the longest battery life of any Apple Watch to date, with Apple promising up to 36 hours of normal use and up to 60 hours with...
With pre-orders for the iPhone 14 lineup now open, many iPhone customers will be weighing up whether or not now is the time to upgrade their device.
The iPhone 14 models offer some substantial upgrades with Emergency SOS via satellite, Crash Detection, camera improvements, and more, but some customers will now be casting their mind forward to next year, when it may be a more appropriate time ...
Apple is set to release iOS 16 this Monday, September 12, as a free update for the iPhone 8 and newer. iOS 16 includes plenty of new features, ranging from a customizable Lock Screen to the ability to temporarily edit or unsend iMessages.
To install iOS 16 when the update is released, open the Settings app on your iPhone and tap General → Software Update. After you update your iPhone to...
There are usually multiple features that Apple is not able to finish before the first official release of a major new version of iOS, and this year looks to be no different, with a total of nine iOS 16 features now confirmed to not be present in the first public version of the new OS.
Last year, SharePlay, Digital IDs in the Wallet app, and Universal Control were among a large number of...
With the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Apple introduced an updated design that does away with the notch at the front for the TrueDepth camera. Instead, Apple has slimmed down the hardware and put the proximity sensor under the display, allowing for a smaller pill-shaped cutout.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. As we learned during the rumor...
Shortly after Apple started accepting pre-orders for all four iPhone 14 models, delivery estimates are beginning to slip into October on its online store in the U.S. and select other countries. Exact availability varies by configuration ordered.
Many customers who managed to work around issues with Apple's online store and place an order quickly are set for launch day delivery. iPhone 14,...
Samsung today continued on with its ad campaign denigrating Apple devices, this time sharing a series of tweets highlighting Apple's lack of a foldable iPhone and pitting the iPhone 14 Pro's 48-megapixel camera against the Galaxy S22's 108-megapixel camera.
"What the Flip, Apple?" reads the first tweet, which points out the launch date of Samsung's first foldable device. The second tweet has ...
Friday September 9, 2022 5:30 am PDT by Sami Fathi
Following the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro becoming available for pre-orders, customers are facing a multitude of issues on Apple's online store and through the Apple Store app, seeing errors, the inability to confirm a purchase, and more.
Customers facing issues on Apple's online store and within the Apple Store app are advised to try reloading the page and app or trying again later. The...
Top Rated Comments
* 90%+ of pre-orders on launch day are for the 14 Pro/Pro Max as these are the enthusiasts who must have the best — the mini was actually somewhat something that was desired by this same market
* Later launch date than the other models, meaning if you want something for launch day, you won't get it
I have a feeling that the Plus will sell really well on contracts or when people come to upgrade as and when. The battery life is going to be insane.
2. The price point across the entire line-up: just greedy and cheeky.
MPOV