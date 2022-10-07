Deals: Apple's 256GB Wi-Fi 10.2-Inch iPad Drops to Record Low of $399 on Amazon ($80 Off)
Amazon today is discounting Apple's 256GB Wi-Fi 10.2-inch iPad to $399.00, down from $479.00. This sale is only available in Silver, and as of writing it has a delivery estimate of about one week.
At an $80 discount, this is a new all-time low price on this version of the 2021 iPad. Only Amazon has this steep of a markdown, and it's the only configuration of the iPad that's seeing a record low price at this time.
Although not a record low price, the 64GB Wi-Fi iPad is on sale for $299.00, down from $329.00, and it's available in both colors. For even more iPad deals, head to our full Best Deals guide for iPad.
Top Rated Comments
It’s going to be updated in a month so these older models will be selling for MUCH cheaper if you wait.