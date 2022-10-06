Google Offers Up to $750 Off a New Pixel 7 When Trading in 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max

Google is aiming to lure iPhone users to its new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro by offering high trade in values for prior-generation iPhone 13 models. Google is providing up to $750 in trade-in value to ‌iPhone‌ customers, with the $750 offered for an iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB storage, originally priced at $1599.



Google offers $595 for a 128GB ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max, $645 for a 256GB model, and $695 for a 512GB model. Apple itself only offers a maximum of $720 for customers who trade in an ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌ Max for a new smartphone, such as the 14 Pro Max.

With the $750 maximum, the $599 Pixel 7 would be free, while the Pixel 7 Pro could be purchased for $150 as it is priced starting at $899.



It is worth noting that Apple does not offer anywhere near as much trade-in value for Android devices such as the Pixel 6, providing a mere $240 maximum trade-in value for last year's Pixel 6 Pro. Apple devices generally hold their value better than Android devices due to demand and because Apple provides software updates for at least five years after launch.