Trading in Your iPhone for a New iPhone 14? Here’s How Much It's Worth

Pre-orders for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max open up tomorrow, and if you're one of the many customers upgrading from an older iPhone, you may be considering your options for trade-in.



Apple has a popular trade-in program that gives customers a certain amount of credit off the purchase of a new iPhone based on which model they hand in and its condition. Many customers upgrade their new iPhone through the trade-in program instead of paying in full or going through a carrier. To help customers looking to trade-in for a new iPhone 14 model, we've listed the estimated trade-in prices from Apple below for a wide range of previous generation iPhones.

iPhone 13 Pro Max - Up to $720

iPhone 13 Pro - Up to $600

iPhone 13 - Up to $470

iPhone 13 mini - Up to $380

iPhone 12 Pro Max - Up to $530

iPhone 12 Pro - Up to $430

iPhone 12 - Up to $320

iPhone 12 mini - Up to $250

iPhone SE (2nd generation) - Up to $100

iPhone 11 Pro Max - Up to $370

iPhone 11 Pro - Up to $300

iPhone 11 - Up to $220

iPhone XS Max - Up to $210

iPhone XS - Up to $150

iPhone XR - Up to $140

iPhone X - Up to $130

iPhone 8 Plus - Up to $110

iPhone 8 - Up to $75

iPhone 7 Plus - Up to $70

iPhone 7 - Up to $40

The exact value Apple will give you for your device will depend on its condition and exact model. The prices listed above and on Apple's website are just the maximum possible amount Apple could give you. Before you decide to use Apple's trade-in program, be sure to check with your carrier for any available offers and promotions.

There are four new models of the iPhone 14 this year: the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are moderate upgrades compared to the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini, which the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus now replaces. The two models feature new camera features, the A15 Bionic chip, and longer battery life.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are more substantial upgrades, featuring Dynamic Island with a pill-shape cutout, an always-on display, a new 48MP Main camera, and more.

All four models are offered in a range of colors and configurations, with the starting price of the lineup at $799, moving up to $1099. The color options are listed below.



iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus - Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max - Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black

All models of the iPhone 14 will be available for pre-order tomorrow at 5:00 a.m. PDT, and all models except the iPhone 14 Plus will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus will begin arriving to customers on Friday, October 7.