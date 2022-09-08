Trading in Your iPhone for a New iPhone 14? Here’s How Much It's Worth

Pre-orders for the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max open up tomorrow, and if you're one of the many customers upgrading from an older iPhone, you may be considering your options for trade-in.

Apple has a popular trade-in program that gives customers a certain amount of credit off the purchase of a new iPhone based on which model they hand in and its condition. Many customers upgrade their new iPhone through the trade-in program instead of paying in full or going through a carrier. To help customers looking to trade-in for a new iPhone 14 model, we've listed the estimated trade-in prices from Apple below for a wide range of previous generation iPhones.

  • iPhone 13 Pro Max - Up to $720
  • iPhone 13 Pro - Up to $600
  • iPhone 13 - Up to $470
  • iPhone 13 mini - Up to $380
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max - Up to $530
  • iPhone 12 Pro - Up to $430
  • iPhone 12 - Up to $320
  • iPhone 12 mini - Up to $250
  • iPhone SE (2nd generation) - Up to $100
  • iPhone 11 Pro Max - Up to $370
  • iPhone 11 Pro - Up to $300
  • iPhone 11 - Up to $220
  • iPhone XS Max - Up to $210
  • iPhone XS - Up to $150
  • iPhone XR - Up to $140
  • iPhone X - Up to $130
  • iPhone 8 Plus - Up to $110
  • iPhone 8 - Up to $75
  • iPhone 7 Plus - Up to $70
  • iPhone 7 - Up to $40

The exact value Apple will give you for your device will depend on its condition and exact model. The prices listed above and on Apple's website are just the maximum possible amount Apple could give you. Before you decide to use Apple's trade-in program, be sure to check with your carrier for any available offers and promotions.

There are four new models of the iPhone 14 this year: the iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch display, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are moderate upgrades compared to the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini, which the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus now replaces. The two models feature new camera features, the A15 Bionic chip, and longer battery life.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are more substantial upgrades, featuring Dynamic Island with a pill-shape cutout, an always-on display, a new 48MP Main camera, and more.

All four models are offered in a range of colors and configurations, with the starting price of the lineup at $799, moving up to $1099. The color options are listed below.

  • iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus - Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT) RED
  • iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max - Deep Purple, Gold, Silver, Space Black

All models of the iPhone 14 will be available for pre-order tomorrow at 5:00 a.m. PDT, and all models except the iPhone 14 Plus will begin arriving to customers on Friday, September 16. The iPhone 14 Plus will begin arriving to customers on Friday, October 7.

vtrautia Avatar
vtrautia
37 minutes ago at 09:54 am
Wow. iPhones drop value so fast.
attila Avatar
attila
32 minutes ago at 09:59 am
Just sell it on whatever marketplace is the most popular in your country. 2nd value is very high for Apple products.

Apple pays peanuts.
neuropsychguy Avatar
neuropsychguy
30 minutes ago at 10:01 am

Wow. iPhones drop value so fast.
You should see what happens to non-Apple smartphones!
sniffies Avatar
sniffies
47 minutes ago at 09:44 am
Apple trade-in value for iPhone is decent. For Watch, on the other hand, not so much.

Also, if you usually buy lower storage iPhone (128 or 256), then Apple trade-in is beneficial because they disregard storage.
By contrast, if you usually buy higher storage iPhone (512 or 1024), then Apple trade-in is less beneficial.

But the biggest benefit of Apple trade-in is your peace of mind, no scams, no fraud, no stress. You know you're in good hands.
iStorm Avatar
iStorm
25 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Carriers usually have the best deals. Last year, I bought a used 6S for $30, and traded it in for $600. :cool:
jouster Avatar
jouster
24 minutes ago at 10:06 am
Hmmmm. Pretty sure my XR would fetch more than that on the open market. It may be long in the tooth, but it’s in perfect condition.

Of course, I’ll never know as I have to give it to my daughter, whose expertise at destroying phones is unmatched.
