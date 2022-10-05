Steve Jobs Passed Away 11 Years Ago Today

by

Today marks the 11th anniversary of Steve Jobs passing away at the age of 56, one day after Apple introduced the iPhone 4S and Siri.

Steve Jobs Holding iPhone
Laurene Powell Jobs, Tim Cook, and Jony Ive recently discussed Jobs' legacy during a sit-down panel with journalist Kara Swisher. During the discussion, Powell Jobs shared a new website called The Steve Jobs Archive that contains a collection of quotes, videos, and an email from Jobs, and promises future "programs, fellowships, collections, and partnerships that reflect Steve's values and carry his sense of possibility forward."

Apple still has a "Remembering Steve" page on its website with condolences shared by friends, colleagues, and customers around the world.

To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Jobs' passing last year, Apple shared a short film called "Celebrating Steve" honoring his life.


"There is not a day that goes by that we don't think about him," said Cook, during the first-ever media event at Steve Jobs Theater back in 2017.

DMG35
DMG35
37 minutes ago at 03:09 am

With respect; why does Macrumors need to mark this anniversary every year? I'm not being callous, I'm generally curious.
How about because without him Apple wouldn’t exist?
Score: 6 Votes
Apple Knowledge Navigator
Apple Knowledge Navigator
39 minutes ago at 03:07 am
With respect; why does Macrumors need to mark this anniversary every year? I'm not being callous, I'm generally curious.
Score: 3 Votes
Apple Knowledge Navigator
Apple Knowledge Navigator
32 minutes ago at 03:13 am

How about because without him Apple wouldn’t exist?
Apple wouldn't exist without a great many factors. Steve Wozniak's influence is probably the most understated, as he was the actual brains behind Apple's earliest products.
Score: 3 Votes
TightLines
TightLines
18 minutes ago at 03:28 am
Steve Jobs was Apple’s savior from its pending demise… there is no more saviors to come back and save Apple… and their slow demise is starting to show more every day. The stuff that was in the pipeline when Steve passed has been flushed out and the coat tails ridden as long as they could be... Apple decided to allow the Wall Street based parasites run the show instead of the creative and innovative types and that decision is being reflected in low quality products instead of being the best in class, as it was in the past. How long can they continue without having a creative and innovative leader and executive team is the question i have.

RIP Steve Jobs - one of the last true visionaries of Silicon Valley!
Score: 3 Votes
profets
profets
33 minutes ago at 03:13 am
Every year the world gets a bit more crazy I wonder what his viewpoint would have been on it all.
Score: 2 Votes
jennyp
jennyp
27 minutes ago at 03:18 am

With respect; why does Macrumors need to mark this anniversary every year? I'm not being callous, I'm generally curious.
How about because of genuine respect for the memory of the entrepreneurial genius without whom not only Apple but also thus Macrumors wouldn't exist? Sure, Woz was there too, as were so many other people and influences, but we all know that none of all this would have been quite the same without Steve. RIP.
Score: 2 Votes
