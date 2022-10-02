Gurman: Apple Event This October Remains Unlikely, No Touch ID for iPhone 15

Apple is developing new iPad Pro, Mac, and Apple TV models, and at least some of these products will be released in October, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. However, Gurman continues to believe that Apple is unlikely to hold an event this month.



In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Gurman said "the big iPhone 14 unveiling last month was probably it for Apple in 2022 in terms of major presentations," suggesting that any iPad, Mac, and Apple TV product launches would be announced with press releases, media briefings, and updates to Apple's online store.

Last week, Gurman reported that new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models with M2 series chips are "highly likely to launch" before the end of 2022. He also said an updated Apple TV with an A14 chip and an increased 4GB of RAM was "getting closer and could potentially launch this year."

Gurman also claimed that Apple has tested under-screen Touch ID in recent years, but he does not expect Touch ID to return for the iPhone 15 or other flagship models in the foreseeable future. Gurman can envision a new iPhone SE with a Touch ID power button on the side, but he hasn't "heard anything about that actually being in the pipeline."



Another tidbit mentioned in Gurman's newsletter is that Apple apparently tested sleep tracking functionality for the HomePod — it's unclear which model — but he does not expect this feature to be rolled out to the public anytime soon, if ever.