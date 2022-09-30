Best Apple Deals of the Week: M2 MacBook Air Hits New All-Time Low Price at $1,049, Plus Sales on AirPods Pro and More

by

This week's best Apple deals focus on the AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and M2 MacBook Air, including numerous all-time low prices on these devices. You'll also find up to 50 percent off discounts on Anker and Eufy accessories on Amazon.

M2 MacBook Air

m2 macbook air pink

  • What's the deal? Take $150 off M2 MacBook Air
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$150 OFF
M2 MacBook Air (256GB) for $1,049.00

Earlier in the week we shared discounts on the M2 MacBook Air lineup, and now Amazon has an even steeper discount on the 256GB model. It's available for $1,049.00, down from $1,199.00, making this a new all-time low price on the notebook. The 512GB model is still at $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00, which is also a record low price.

AirPods Pro

airpods pro 2 pink

  • What's the deal? Take $9 off AirPods Pro 2 and $69 off AirPods Pro
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

$9 OFF
AirPods Pro 2 for $239.98

We're continuing to track a $9 discount on the all-new AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon this week, priced at $239.98, down from $249.00. If you're looking to save more money and are okay with investing in a previous-generation model, the 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe are priced at $179.98 on Amazon, down from $249.00.

Anker Accessories

eufy delivery box

  • What's the deal? Take up to 50% off Anker and Eufy products
  • Where can I get it? Amazon
  • Where can I find the original deal? Right here

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

50% OFF
Eufy Security SmartDrop Package Box

Anker and Eufy kicked off the week with a collection of discounts across a variety of products, centered around a $200 markdown on the Eufy Security SmartDrop Package Box. Additionally, the Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 for $44.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $54.99. The Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro is $59.99 with the code eufyscale, down from $79.99.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

