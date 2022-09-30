Best Apple Deals of the Week: M2 MacBook Air Hits New All-Time Low Price at $1,049, Plus Sales on AirPods Pro and More

This week's best Apple deals focus on the AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and M2 MacBook Air, including numerous all-time low prices on these devices. You'll also find up to 50 percent off discounts on Anker and Eufy accessories on Amazon.

M2 MacBook Air

Earlier in the week we shared discounts on the M2 MacBook Air lineup, and now Amazon has an even steeper discount on the 256GB model. It's available for $1,049.00, down from $1,199.00, making this a new all-time low price on the notebook. The 512GB model is still at $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00, which is also a record low price.



AirPods Pro

We're continuing to track a $9 discount on the all-new AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon this week, priced at $239.98, down from $249.00. If you're looking to save more money and are okay with investing in a previous-generation model, the 2021 AirPods Pro with MagSafe are priced at $179.98 on Amazon, down from $249.00.



Anker Accessories

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

Anker and Eufy kicked off the week with a collection of discounts across a variety of products, centered around a $200 markdown on the Eufy Security SmartDrop Package Box. Additionally, the Eufy Solo IndoorCam P24 for $44.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $54.99. The Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro is $59.99 with the code eufyscale, down from $79.99.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.