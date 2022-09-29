Deals: Take $69 Off AirPods Pro With MagSafe and $9 Off AirPods Pro 2 on Amazon

Amazon has knocked the price of the new AirPods Pro 2 down to $239.98, from $249.00. We first saw this deal about two weeks ago and it disappeared after a few days, so if you're interested in the new wireless earbuds and want to save a bit of money, now's a good time to buy.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Although this is only a $9 discount on the AirPods Pro 2, this deal remains notable as it's the first price drop we've tracked on the device. Amazon has the headphones in stock and ready to ship, with a delivery date between October 1 and 4.

If you're looking for a cheaper pair of AirPods Pro and are okay with a model that's now a previous generation, the 2021 AirPods Pro are $179.98 on Amazon, down from $249.00. This is a second-best price on the AirPods Pro with MagSafe.

