Deals: Amazon Takes Up to $150 Off M2 MacBook Air Models in Latest Sales
Amazon is discounting a large collection of M2 MacBook Air models today, including a new all-time low price on the 512GB model. All deals on the new MacBook Air notebooks can be found on Amazon, with B&H Photo matching sale prices for two configurations.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Starting with the 256GB M2 MacBook Air, this model is priced at $1,099.00, down from $1,199.00. Amazon has this notebook in three colors (Midnight, Space Gray, and Starlight), while B&H Photo has the sale in two colors (Silver and Space Gray).
The 512GB M2 MacBook Air is available for $1,349.00, down from $1,499.00. Amazon has this deal in three colors (Silver, Space Gray, and Starlight), and it's a new all-time low price on the 2022 512GB MacBook Air.
You can find even more discounts on other MacBooks by visiting our Best Deals guide for MacBook Pro and MacBook Air. In this guide we track the steepest discounts for the newest MacBook models every week, so be sure to bookmark it and check back often if you're shopping for a new Apple notebook.
