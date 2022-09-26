Deals: Anker Discounts Eufy SmartDrop Package Box (50% Off), Smart Scale (25% Off), and More

Today we're tracking a collection of Anker and Eufy discounts on Amazon, including a major markdown on the Eufy Security SmartDrop package box.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.



Eufy

You can get the Eufy Security SmartDrop package box for $199.99, down from $399.99, when you click the on-page coupon to save an extra $100 on the product. The Eufy package box provides a secure location for your packages to be delivered, and sends notifications to your smartphone when items arrive.

Note: You won't see the deal price until checkout.

There are a few other Eufy smart home products on sale this week on Amazon, including the Solo IndoorCam P24 for $44.99 with an on-page coupon, down from $54.99. The Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro is $59.99 with the code eufyscale, down from $79.99. Both items are in stock and have an estimated September 28 delivery date.



Anker

For Anker accessories, this week you'll find markdowns on the brand's popular Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker as well as wall chargers with multi-port options.

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.