Apple Looking to Make Its AR/VR Headsets More Immersive With Sharper Displays

Apple is looking to make its future generation AR/VR headsets more immersive by increasing the sharpness and quality of the displays used in the products, according to a report from The Elec.

According to the report, Apple is asking Samsung Display and LG Display to produce displays with 3500ppi (pixels-per-inch), an increase from the previous ask of 2800ppi, for the displays built into the headsets. Displays from LG Display and Samsung Display aren't expected to be used in Apple's first generation AR/VR product that's rumored to be announced in January 2023 , but will be used in future models already under development

The displays that will be used in Apple's headsets are rumored to be OLEDoS, a type of display technology that uses silicon instead of glass and is designed specifically for AR/VR products.

The report claims that the increase in display sharpness is part of Apple's efforts to "increase the immersion consumers feel" when using its headsets. Apple's first AR/VR headset, rumored to be called "Reality Pro," is expected to be a high-end product that serves as an entry for Apple into the competitive AR/VR space with a price tag north of $2,000.