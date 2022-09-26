iPhone 14 Pro Features Live Sports Scores in Dynamic Island on iOS 16.1

Earlier this month, Apple announced that iOS 16.1 will enable a new Live Activities feature that allows iPhone users to stay on top of things that are happening in real time, such as a sports game or a food delivery order, from the Lock Screen.

iPhone 14 Pro Sports Scores Dynamic Island

Premier League match in Dynamic Island via Paul Bradford

On the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, Live Activities also integrate with the Dynamic Island. During a Premier League match, for example, the Dynamic Island shows a live-updating scoreboard with the number of goals scored by each club. When long pressed, the Dynamic Island expands to show the time elapsed and play-by-play action.

Live Activities Sports Dynamic Island iPhone 14 Pro

Premier League match in Dynamic Island via Jorge González Medina

When an iPhone 14 Pro is locked, the score is shown in a widget on the Lock Screen instead. On the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and on all other iPhone models without the Dynamic Island, Live Activities are limited to the Lock Screen entirely.

iOS 16 Live Activities Sports MLB

MLB game on Lock Screen

To test the feature with an iPhone on the iOS 16.1 beta, open the TV app and tap on the "Follow" button for a supported game. At launch, Apple says the feature is available for MLB games for users in the U.S., Canada, Australia, U.K., Brazil, Mexico, Japan, and South Korea, in addition to NBA and Premier League games for users in the U.S. and Canada only. The feature will likely be expanded to other sports leagues in the future.

Apple says iOS 16.1 will be released later this year. In addition to adding support for Live Activities in third-party apps, the update will include a new Clean Energy Charging option for U.S. users, add support for Matter accessories in the Home app, make Apple Fitness+ workouts available without an Apple Watch, and more.

Top Rated Comments

alexandr Avatar
alexandr
9 minutes ago at 07:54 am
There are going to be so many great thing they will do with this island...
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ProfessionalFan Avatar
ProfessionalFan
10 minutes ago at 07:54 am
It works VERY well too. I did it with an MLB game recently. It updates quick and looks sleek.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
9 minutes ago at 07:54 am
Beautiful feature
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Paradoxally Avatar
Paradoxally
4 minutes ago at 07:59 am
Once this feature is available for most sports apps it's gonna make the Dynamic Island way more useful.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Hermes Monster Avatar
Hermes Monster
5 minutes ago at 07:59 am
Crazy that we can’t get this for English Premier League games in England
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Joe Rossignol Avatar
Joe Rossignol
4 minutes ago at 07:59 am

So no NFL support for this feature?
Not yet via Apple's TV app. But I think some developers are working on third-party solutions for other sports leagues.

I think sports leagues could update their own apps too with support starting with iOS 16.1.

I want NHL.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
