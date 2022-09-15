iOS 16.1 Will Bring Live Sports Scores to Your iPhone's Lock Screen

by

Apple recently announced that iOS 16.1 will enable a new Live Activities feature that allows iPhone users to stay on top of things that are happening in real time, such as a sports game or a food delivery order, right from the Lock Screen.

iOS 16 Live Activities Sports MLB
In the first iOS 16.1 beta made available to developers and public testers this week, Apple is testing Live Activities integration with sports games via the TV app.

In the TV app, tapping on the Follow button for a sports game results in a Live Activity appearing on the Lock Screen for the game, complete with a live-updating scoreboard and play-by-play action, such as a baseball player striking out on a fastball.

As shown in the screenshots below, provided to us by reader Alec Cohen, a brief summary of the game is also shown above the time, next to the date.

iOS 16 Live Activities Sports
Live Activities appear at the bottom of the Lock Screen on iPhone 13 models and earlier. On the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, Live Activities will appear at the top of the Lock Screen in the Dynamic Island, a new pill-shaped area surrounding the Face ID sensors and front camera that can expand to display system alerts and other content.

Apple says iOS 16.1 will be released later this year, bringing Live Activities to the masses. At launch, the feature will be available for MLB games for users in the U.S., Canada, Australia, U.K., Brazil, Mexico, Japan, and South Korea, along with NBA and Premier League games for users in the U.S. and Canada only.

Live Activities also supports timers set in the Clock app, while third-party apps can support the feature too. Once the iOS 16.1 Release Candidate is available, Apple says developers will be able to submit apps with Live Activities to the App Store.

iPhone 14 Pro models launch this Friday in the U.S. and are already starting to arrive to customers in countries such as Australia and New Zealand.

Related Roundups: iOS 16, iPadOS 16
Tag: Live Activities
Related Forum: iOS 16

Top Rated Comments

bpeeps Avatar
bpeeps
22 minutes ago at 06:23 pm
Apple is increasingly pushing features into the .1 releases now. I swear this wasn't the case even just a few years ago.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

ios 16 beta battery percentage icon

Apple Confirms iOS 16 Battery Percentage Display Not Available on Certain iPhone Models

Tuesday September 13, 2022 1:00 am PDT by
Following iOS 16's public release, Apple has confirmed that users of older generation iPhone models will miss out on the ability to show their iPhone's battery percentage directly in the status bar. In an updated support document, Apple says that the new battery percentage display is not available on the iPhone XR, iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, and the iPhone 13 mini. Apple provides no...
Read Full Article130 comments
iOS 16 hidden features

16 Hidden iOS 16 Features You Didn't Know About

Tuesday September 13, 2022 11:55 am PDT by
Apple this week released iOS 16, the latest version of iOS with a new customizable Lock Screen, major new additions to Messages, and enhancements to Mail, Maps, and more. Other than the headlining features, there are a number of quality-of-life changes, improvements, and new capabilities baked into iOS 16 that help improve the iPhone experience. We've listed 16 hidden features and changes...
Read Full Article143 comments
ios 16 beta 5 battery percent

iOS 16.1 Adds Battery Percentage to iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 Status Bar

Wednesday September 14, 2022 11:12 am PDT by
Apple in iOS 16 updated the battery icon on iPhones with Face ID to display the specific battery percentage rather than just a visual representation of battery level. At launch, this feature did not include the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone XR, or iPhone 11, but according to multiple reports from the MacRumors forums and Twitter, all of these iPhones now support the feature....
Read Full Article121 comments
iphone 14 iphone 14 plus in hand

Kuo: iPhone 14 Plus Pre-Orders Worse Than iPhone 13 Mini, Product Strategy 'Fails'

Monday September 12, 2022 4:27 am PDT by
The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have seen "bad" pre-order results, indicating that Apple's positioning of the two new standard models may have failed, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. In his -14-first-weekend-online-pre-order-survey-110411040b5d">latest post on Medium, Kuo explained that the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have seen "neutral" and "good" pre-order results...
Read Full Article678 comments
ios 16 live text

iOS 16 Features and Changes Exclusive to Newer iPhones

Tuesday September 13, 2022 6:41 am PDT by
Apple this week released iOS 16 to the public, the latest version of its iOS operating system with major changes and new features, including a customizable Lock Screen, the ability to edit and unsend messages, and more. The biggest iOS 16 features, such as the personalized Lock Screen, will be available on all devices supported by the latest version. Other features of iOS 16, however,...
Read Full Article69 comments
iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island 1

Dynamic Island Games Are Coming to iPhone 14 Pro

Tuesday September 13, 2022 2:45 pm PDT by
The iPhone 14 Pro includes a clever new Dynamic Island that obscures the front-facing TrueDepth camera hardware, and third-party app developers are already experimenting with ways to take advantage of the new iPhone capabilities. Apple is allowing third-party developers to create Dynamic Island experiences, which might end up including games. Kriss Smolka, the developer behind apps like...
Read Full Article76 comments