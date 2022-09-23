AirPods Pro 2 Engravings Appear in iOS During Pairing and Connecting

Customers who personalize their second-generation AirPods Pro charging case with an engraving will now have that engraving reflected directly on iOS as they pair and connect their ‌AirPods Pro‌.



Apple allows customers to personalize their ‌AirPods Pro‌ charging case with a special engraving that can include select emojis and Memojis. Unlike before, starting with the second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌, that engraving is now reflected on the digital case on iOS as a user pairs and connects their ‌AirPods Pro‌.

The second-generation ‌AirPods Pro‌ began arriving to customers today. The new ‌AirPods Pro‌ include better Active Noise Cancellation, the new H2 chip, and an updated charging case with deeper Find My integration and a lanyard loop.