iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shaking and Vibrating in Apps Like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram for Some Users

Following the launch of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, some early adopters of the devices have noticed that the rear camera's main lens vibrates uncontrollably in third-party apps with camera functionality, such as Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram, resulting in shaky video. The issue does not appear to affect the built-in Camera app.



The issue has been reported by users across Twitter, Reddit, TikTok, and the MacRumors Forums since the iPhone 14 Pro models launched on Friday, but it is unclear how widespread the problem is or what the underlying cause is. The main lens on iPhone 14 Pro models features "second-generation" sensor-shift optical image stabilization, and it is possible that the stabilizer is acting up due to a software bug, but this is merely speculation.

YouTuber Luke Miani said he experienced the issue on one of the iPhone 14 Pro Max units that he was testing. Miani shared a video of the issue that shows the main lens on the device vibrating uncontrollably, and he said the incident resulted in the lens being unable to focus properly in subsequent usage, even in the Camera app. Miani said that he took the iPhone to an Apple Store and was able to exchange the device for a new one.

If the issue is due to a software bug, Apple could implement a fix in the iOS 16.1 beta. We have reached out to Apple asking if it is aware of and/or investigating the issue, but the company has yet to respond to our request for comment.

Until the matter is resolved, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max owners should avoid opening the camera in apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram if they are concerned about potential damage to the rear camera system. We will share any additional information about this issue, including any response from Apple, as it becomes available.