Fix for iPhone 14 Pro Camera Vibration Issue Coming Next Week
Apple is aware of a bug that is causing the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max cameras to shake and vibrate, and a fix is set to come next week, according to an Apple spokesperson that spoke to MacRumors.
Following the release of the iPhone 14 Pro models, users noticed almost right away that there was a shaking issue with third-party camera apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram. The bug causes the camera to vibrate uncontrollably, which results in noticeably shaky video.
The issue appears to be widespread given the number of complaints that we've seen so far. That Apple is able to address it in a software update confirms that it is indeed a software issue and isn't something related to the hardware.
Apple's own Camera app is not affected by the vibration bug, and it is a problem limited to third-party apps. At the current time, there is no workaround and iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max users should avoid using the camera in apps like Instagram and TikTok until Apple is able to address the issue next week.
