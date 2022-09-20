Everything New With iOS 16.1 Beta 2: Lock Screen Charging Indicator, Copy Paste Alert Fix, Battery Status Updates and More

Apple today released the second beta of iOS 16.1, introducing some notable changes to charging indicators on the iPhone and also fixing a few bugs. We've rounded up all of the changes in the second beta below.

Battery Status Bar Visual Charge Indicator

Apple in iOS 16 added battery percentage to the battery icon in the status bar on Face ID iPhones, and in iOS 16.1 beta 2, improved the feature to show a visual indication of the charge level.



The battery icon shifts throughout the day as the battery depletes or is charged, making it easier to see charge level at a glance. Prior to the beta, the battery indicator in the status bar showed percent, but the battery level was static and always full, making it sometimes confusing to determine the ‌iPhone‌'s charge with a quick look.



Battery Font

Apple has updated the font that's used for the battery icon, slightly increasing the size.



Lock Screen Charging Indicator

When charging an ‌iPhone‌, the battery percentage is now displayed above the time both when the ‌iPhone‌ first starts charging and each time that it is woken from sleep during the charging process.



This allows for a clear indication of the charge level when tapping on the ‌iPhone‌'s display without unlocking the device. The always-on display does not show charge level and waking the screen on an iPhone 14 Pro model is required to get the battery level to show up.



Copy and Paste Fix

The incessant copy and paste prompts that ‌iOS 16‌ users are seeing have been addressed in iOS 16.1, and you no longer need to explicitly approve each and every copy and paste attempt. While this is fixed in iOS 16.1, we are expecting Apple to address it prior to the iOS 16.1 launch with an ‌iOS 16‌ bug fix update that is planned for next week.

No Camera Shake Fix

Reports suggest that the bug causing the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ rear camera to shake and vibrate has not been addressed in iOS 16.1 beta 2. Apple has said that the issue will be fixed in an ‌iOS 16‌ update coming next week, and we are expecting an iOS 16.0.2 release.



Other New Features

