Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues

by

iOS 16 introduced a new privacy feature that requires apps to receive a user's permission before accessing their iPhone's clipboard to paste text from other apps, but some users have experienced an issue that causes the prompt to appear excessively.

iOS 16 Copy Paste Permission Prompt
According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple said it plans to address this issue in a software update that will be released next week. This news comes after an Apple executive informed a MacRumors reader that the clipboard permission prompt appearing every time that a user attempts to paste text from one app to another is "not expected behavior."

The report states that the software update will also fix an issue with some iPhone 14 Pro models freezing following a data transfer from another iPhone.

Apple has not provided a version number for the upcoming software update, but it will likely be iOS 16.0.2. Earlier today, an Apple spokesperson confirmed that the update will fix an issue causing the rear camera to shake and vibrate on some iPhone 14 Pro models in third-party camera-enabled apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.

All in all, this means the software update will have at least three major bug fixes.

(Image Credit: Pawan Nagar)

ArtOfWarfare Avatar
ArtOfWarfare
31 minutes ago at 07:00 pm
You are coming to a sad realization; cancel or allow?

Score: 11 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ian87w Avatar
ian87w
23 minutes ago at 07:07 pm
Like I’ve been saying, if I had an iPhone that supports ios16, I would wait until 16.2 to update. I mean we should’ve learned a thing or two when ios15 were launched. 15.7 is great, no need to rush.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Villarrealadrian Avatar
Villarrealadrian
26 minutes ago at 07:04 pm
It’s windows Vista all over again!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BobSc Avatar
BobSc
25 minutes ago at 07:05 pm

You are coming to a sad realization; cancel or allow?


Is there nothing that Apple can do that you guys wouldn't moan and groan about? This was a bad release. Apple knows it and you all know it. Apple hate is rampant. How 'bout we accept the fact that there will be a fix next week and we can move forward andmaybe we can hope that Apple will learn something from this. If anyone can't accept this, I would have to wonder why they would own an Apple product.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CarAnalogy Avatar
CarAnalogy
15 minutes ago at 07:16 pm

Is there nothing that Apple can do that you guys wouldn't moan and groan about? This was a bad release. Apple knows it and you all know it. Apple hate is rampant. How 'bout we accept the fact that there will be a fix next week and we can move forward andmaybe we can hope that Apple will learn something from this. If anyone can't accept this, I would have to wonder why they would own an Apple product.
Any company with the hubris to make the kind of ads linked in the post you quote, is going to get made fun of if they stumble in the same way.

Apple is nothing if not proud to the point of arrogance so of course people are going to poke fun.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
HiVolt Avatar
HiVolt
11 minutes ago at 07:20 pm

Is there nothing that Apple can do that you guys wouldn't moan and groan about? This was a bad release. Apple knows it and you all know it. Apple hate is rampant. How 'bout we accept the fact that there will be a fix next week and we can move forwar andmaybe we can hope that Apple will learn something from this.
The problem is that a lot of problems are happening on all kinds of new Apple releases, and this has been happening for years now...

It seems that these products are getting a lot more complex, and Apple just cannot do it on a yearly cycle and release a reliable product. Same thing happens on macOS. Look at iPadOS, they couldnt even do it in time as iOS.

IMO Microsoft has done a better job with Windows updates, having bi-annual feature updates, and more frequent bug fixes, and the OS just evolves over time, while Apple needs a new one every year with huge time crunch because of all the secrecy and stuff, developer & public betas only last a few months, and yet its still broken at every release to various degrees.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
