Apple to Release iOS 16 Update Next Week With Fix for Excessive Copy and Paste Prompts and iPhone 14 Pro Issues

iOS 16 introduced a new privacy feature that requires apps to receive a user's permission before accessing their iPhone's clipboard to paste text from other apps, but some users have experienced an issue that causes the prompt to appear excessively.



According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple said it plans to address this issue in a software update that will be released next week. This news comes after an Apple executive informed a MacRumors reader that the clipboard permission prompt appearing every time that a user attempts to paste text from one app to another is "not expected behavior."

The report states that the software update will also fix an issue with some iPhone 14 Pro models freezing following a data transfer from another iPhone.

Apple has not provided a version number for the upcoming software update, but it will likely be iOS 16.0.2. Earlier today, an Apple spokesperson confirmed that the update will fix an issue causing the rear camera to shake and vibrate on some iPhone 14 Pro models in third-party camera-enabled apps like Snapchat, TikTok, and Instagram.

"We're aware of the issue and a fix will be released next week," an Apple spokesperson informed MacRumors earlier today. Apple did not provide any further details, but it's likely that the fix will be included in an iOS 16.0.2 software update.

All in all, this means the software update will have at least three major bug fixes.

(Image Credit: Pawan Nagar)