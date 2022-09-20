Luna Display Creators Launch New 'Darkboard' Drawing Surface for iPad

Astropad, known for Astropad Studio software and the Luna Display dongle, today announced the launch of its latest project, called Darkboard. The Darkboard is a lightweight drawing surface designed to be used with the iPad, providing a more ergonomic way to sketch and draw wherever you are.

Weighing in at 1.4 pounds, the Darkboard is made from a rigid foam material that cushions the arm and wrist while still providing comfort and support. Astropad says that the Darkboard is ideal for using on the couch, in bed, and in other situations where you don't have the best ergonomic setup.

There is a polycarbonate frame to hold the ‌iPad‌ in place at any angle, so it can be propped up in a way that's most comfortable to each user. Astropad also added 1mm of space between the ‌iPad‌'s screen and the edge of the foam body to ensure the ‌iPad‌ stays safe should the Darkboard be dropped.

There's a cutout for the camera, charging port access, and a pocket for the Apple Pencil. The Darkboard measures in at 18 inches long, 14 inches wide, and an inch thick, and it is designed to have a textured surface that improves grip, plus there are grooved handles.



Darkboard comes in two sizes, one that fits the third-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro or newer and one that fits the 11-inch ‌iPad Pro‌ and iPad Air models. It will also support future iPads released between now and when it ships out.

Astropad is launching Darkboard on Kickstarter, and early bird backers can pick it up for $79, which is 20 percent off of the retail price. Orders will be delivered in March 2023.